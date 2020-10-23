In July of 2019, Nebraska soccer head coach John Walker was at a soccer tournament in Scotland doing international recruiting.
While there, he received an email from an English soccer player eager to play collegiate soccer in the United States. She told Walker that she was interested in playing for Nebraska, and that she was playing in a game that was a short car ride away the next day.
The prospect in question was current Husker soccer freshman Eleanor Dale. Dale, an England U-17 international who played for Durham Women FC, a professional team in the second tier of English soccer, reached out to Walker at just the right time. He drove out to watch her play, and he was impressed with what he saw.
“If I wasn’t in Scotland and Eleanor didn’t live in northern England and I didn’t get video of a talented soccer player during that time then I wouldn’t have been able to see her until my next time back,” Walker said. “We were able to set up a good foundation with her and the family when seeing her.”
She kept communicating with Walker, and he even came back to England to watch Dale play a second time. After Walker’s second visit, she scheduled an official visit to Nebraska in January 2020.
It was a special occasion for Dale, and not just because she ended up committing to Nebraska by the time her official visit was complete. The trip also marked her first visit to the United States.
Dale said that she chose Nebraska because of her talk with Walker and because of how close-knit the team was. Overall, she felt that Nebraska was the best place for her both academically and athletically.
“When talking with Walker, he was talking about the academic side of Nebraska and [the] academic support I would be getting,” Dale said. “Along with the soccer side and how the player development could really help me, Walker gave me some of the players’ numbers and they told me all about how amazing Nebraska really was.”
Dale committed to Nebraska in February, weeks before COVID-19 shut down nearly every aspect of life. Like most athletes, she was forced to get creative in order to stay sharp while in quarantine.
“During the beginning of it we could only leave our houses for an hour at a time, so it was really me just finding fields to play on or run,” she said. “The hour a day, as small as it was, really got me through it all.”
In an effort to keep Dale and her siblings physically fit, her parents helped convert her garage into a gym. Dale’s three siblings also play soccer.
Even with travel restrictions related to the pandemic, Dale was still able to make it to Lincoln to train with the Huskers. Dale’s family is back in England, and the six-hour time difference makes it tough for her to find time to talk to them.
“It works out alright in a sense that they are all just coming home from work and getting all settled but then I have classes to go to … I think I have been making the most of it,” Dale said.
It has been tough for Dale, especially since she can’t always communicate with her family as she navigates the difficulties of being a freshman at college in a new country. She said that the soccer team has helped her make that transition, and that her teammates have been there for her when she needs support.
“This situation has been so weird with making friends because even in the dorms the situation is different but with the soccer girls all being there for eachother it has made it a lot easier. I don’t know how it would have been without them,” Dale said.
Being away from home and dealing with COVID-19 could foster conflict amongst teammates, but Dale feels the shared experience of this extraordinary time has only strengthened the team’s bond.
While Dale was excited to become a part of the team, the shadow of COVID-19 and the very real possibility of becoming infected forced her to focus on training and staying healthy. With the pressure of class on top of this, it makes it easier for Dale to stay on schedule. She stated that the routine of class has made the transition much easier. And another important factor on top of that is having the help that Nebraska set her up with.
Dale is now ready to finish the offseason and get on the pitch for the Huskers.
“I want to improve most that I can with the time that I was given with this ‘offseason’, and make the most of the time that I get in the games once we are back to that,” Dale said.
Despite not having played a match yet for the Huskers, Walker saw something in Dale that will be a great addition to the team.
“[Dale’s] a goal-threat, she is dangerous in and around the penalty area, attacks the ball always looking to finish, and then most importantly the physicality that she brings will be a great addition to the team,” Walker said.
Dale’s been sure to make the most of her training, and the most of her time with the Huskers. Since arriving in Nebraska, she’s been grateful for all of the opportunities she’s been given and is ready to show her quality on the field.
“One word to describe me would be determined, because even when I have things that set me back I turn that into things that will push me to be better,” Dale said.