Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg appears to be evolving, if his new lineup is anything to consider. The coach known for small-ball, high-intensity rotations where the tallest player on the court was at most 6-foot-9, has three players above 6-foot-8 in his starting rotation and sixth man. Last year, that number was only one, with now-sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo absorbing the bulk of the rebounding responsibilities.
Given how much the Huskers struggled with rebounding last year, Hoiberg’s decision may be purely pragmatic. Going up against McNeese State on Wednesday, it’s curious how the former NBA-head coach will meld his offense-first, heavy transition game with the slower pace which naturally accompanies larger teams.
“I do like the versatility of our group. I think we’ve got length across the board,” Hoiberg said in a Tuesday press conference. “When you got guys like Dalano [Banton] and Trey [McGowens] in the backcourt at six-five and six-eight that can facilitate your offense; Thor [Thorbjarnarson], Teddy [Allen], Lat [Mayen], all pretty similar in size with Yvan out there, who’s got a lot of experience. I do like the versatility because of the size across the board this year.”
This aforementioned versatility may be a tremendous strength for the Huskers going into the new season. For one, the latitude to experiment with bigger lineups may prove valuable in the Big Ten, a conference dominated by centers and forwards.
“Everyone can play, everyone can get to the bucket, everyone can do what we need to win,” junior guard Trey McGowens said. “So, the biggest thing for us is to continue to bond in general.”
Another advantage is that this move provides a remedy for the rebounding situation last year, where Nebraska was one of the worst teams in both offensive and opponent offensive rebounding percentage. This absolutely sunk the Huskers in key moments during big games, like against Michigan on Jan. 28, where a margin of six offensive rebounds in favor of the Wolverines helped decide the11-point loss for Nebraska.
McGowens is expected to be a key ball handler in the offense, given his 23.3% assist rate last year at Pitt. The 6-foot-5 guard was a key contributor in a fairly average offense at Pitt, which ranked 154th in the nation.
However, where McGowens really shined was on the defensive end. Over his two seasons at Pitt, McGowens held a defensive box plus-minus of 2.3, and was a part of a defensive unit that ranked 91st in the nation, according to kenpom.com.
According to those same projections, Nebraska is expected to take a big step up defensively. Last season, the Huskers had an adjusted defensive efficiency of 101.3, which was 152nd in the nation. Now, with the larger roster and significant addition of McGowens, the Huskers are expected to have an adjusted defensive efficiency of 95.8, good for 116th in the nation.
The transition for McGowens may have been stark given Pitt’s pace last season. With an adjusted tempo of 65.5, Pitt was one of the slowest teams in college basketball. Making the step up to Nebraska could be taxing on the guard, however, he said that the coaching staff has helped him considerably.
“I feel like this summer, I just continued to work hard,” McGowens said. “Just being around the guys and coaches and all of them, whether it be film, or other stuff. I definitely feel like it’s gonna be a special season for me, as well as any guy on the team. We’re hard workers.”
A potential problem for Nebraska this upcoming season is chemistry. One of the best indicators for team strength is the number of years which the team has played together, and for the second year in a row, Hoiberg is being dealt a nearly new set of players.
Thankfully, Nebraska has scheduled a relatively light selection ahead of Big Ten play, and one easy way to build chemistry, unsurprisingly, is to win games. The Huskers are projected by kenpom.com to win each one of their first five games scheduled so far, and that begins tomorrow with McNeese State.
That being said, most teams in Division I basketball can provide trouble if taken too lightly, and Hoiberg knows this is not different with McNeese State.
“Our guys are really excited to get back out there and play another opponent...so it’ll be great to get out there and compete against other opponents,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve got three really good tests coming up here starting with tomorrow afternoon’s game against McNeese. They’re a very talented team that’s got a lot of weapons.”
Whether Nebraska basketball’s improvement is material or purely on paper will be answered tomorrow. In the first game of the Hoiberg era after the exhibition against Doane, the Huskers were routed 66-47 by UC Riverside at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In what will surely be an eventful season, Hoiberg hopes for improvement.
“Being a first test for everybody, there’s going to be a lot of things we need to correct, lots of things we need to get better at in a short amount of time,” Hoiberg said. “We just have to worry about the task at hand. Tomorrow that’s McNeese.”