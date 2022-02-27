2-30.
The last time the Nebraska men’s basketball team was at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania, it emerged victorious. That Sunday in February former Husker Teddy Allen sunk the game winner as time expired and head coach Fred Hoiberg recorded his first Big Ten road win. Things weren’t nearly as intense for this Sunday in February.
Nebraska picked up its second conference win just as it did a little over a year ago and the second road win in the Big Ten for Hoiberg. It was an offensive blitz that brought Penn State senior forward John Harrar to tears. The Huskers were totally dominant, and played as if they were a totally different team in a 93-70 win.
“We just made the right play,” Hoiberg said postgame. “We didn’t try to do too much and I thought everybody contributed to this win.”
Nebraska did everything that it had failed to do all season long. It defended, rebounded, had great ball movement, shot selection and, most importantly, shot it well from 3-point range. It was a clinic. It was as if an alternate universe where the Huskers fully realized their talent broke into this one, if only for a moment.
Nebraska shot 58% from the field and 65% from 3-point land with 13 makes. The Huskers beat the Nittany Lions on the boards 34-22 and cleaned up on the offensive glass 10-6. Nebraska led by as many as 32 and controlled the lead in the game for over 36 minutes. The win is the eighth on the year for Nebraska, the most wins Hoiberg has had in a season with the Huskers.
The opening minutes were an even and high-scoring affair. Both teams combined for six made 3-pointers including two deep makes from freshman guard Bryce McGowens. Penn State shot 62% from the field in the first 5:55 of game action and Nebraska posted a 57% clip. Despite that, the Huskers went on a 9-0 run to take a 19-13 lead with 14:05 to play in the first half.
That run only grew for Nebraska. The Huskers took a 28-15 lead with 11:29 left on a 18-2 scoring stretch boosted by ten points from McGowens. But the Nittany Lions took advantage of Nebraska’s miscues, and turned two turnovers into four points cutting it to an 8-point game. The Huskers had turned it over four times in four minutes and it was a 30-22 with 7:40 on the clock.
Nebraska took a 13-point lead on a run galvanized by senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. The Arizona State transfer found junior forward Derrick Walker on a fast break before knocking down a 3-pointer from the left wing. That offensive momentum continued until the half where the Huskers led 49-31, the highest scoring first half in conference play for Nebraska.
“Alonzo was phenomenal,” Hoiberg said. “He’s definitely playing his best basketball of the season as we wind down.”
Everything went the Huskers’ way. They led the rebounding battle 16-11, had forced eight Penn State turnovers, were shooting 58% from 3-point range and 60% from the field. The most shocking team statistic was second-chance points, where Nebraska had a 12-3 advantage.
“The one area we got hurt [with Iowa] was on the offensive glass,” Hoiberg said. “I thought we took care of that tonight.”
Verge was electric, scoring 12 first-half points and adding three assists. McGowens led the team in scoring with 13 points and Walker joined him in double figures with 10 points. Three Nittany Lions had seven points but nobody reached double digits, which was a major contributing factor in the Husker’s 18-point lead.
Verge opened the second half with a 3-point play for Nebraska and the Huskers led 58-35 with 15:58 left in the half. The most points Penn State had allowed in a game prior to Sunday evening was 86 points in its double overtime win over Iowa. Nebraska eclipsed that mark with a 3-pointer by freshman guard CJ Wilcher on an assist from Verge with 4:19 left to give the visitors an 89-60 lead.
It all came against the best scoring defense in the Big Ten entering Sunday night.
“It started with Alonzo,” Hoiberg said. “I thought he was the catalyst on the offensive end.”
McGowens led the Huskers in scoring with yet another 25-point game, his fifth such game with 25 or more points. Behind him, each of the four other starters reached double figures. Verge had 15 points and five assists and junior forward Lat Mayen had 13. Harrar had nine points and eight rebounds in his emotional home finale with Penn State.
“To play this way, to play the right way, for the full 40 minutes,” Hoiberg said. “It’s very gratifying.”
The performance for Nebraska couldn’t have come at a better time. It continues the three-game road trip with No. 22 Ohio State on Tuesday and closes the season with No. 13 Wisconsin on Sunday. All of that will be faced with the momentum of the largest margin of victory this season in a Big Ten game carrying the Huskers.
“Ohio State is probably not going to be happy with the way that they got beat today,” Hoiberg said. “We just got to go in and again, make the simple plays.”