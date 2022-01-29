In the Big Ten conference, there are no gimmies.
Wasting a shot at victory is a crime. Yet, that is exactly what Nebraska men’s basketball did on Saturday night. The Huskers held the lead for 37:31 of the game before surrendering the lead and suffering a 63-61 defeat.
Based on the final stats a casual observer would think that Nebraska had won. The Huskers won the rebounding battle for just the second time this season with a +5 margin. For a season in which Nebraska has been outrebounded by double digits 10 times and by 15 or more four times, that could be considered progress.
Additionally, the Huskers allowed only 63 points after giving up 93 in the first meeting between the teams this season. Senior forward Ron Harper Jr., who had 29 points in the first matchup, was held to seven points on 1-of-9 shooting. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame that he thought Nebraska could look at itself and say it was, “the harder playing, more physical team.”
Ultimately, it wasn’t enough.
“I thought we were tonight,” Hoiberg said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t lead to the win and that hurts, it stings, for everybody in the program.”
The Huskers were down senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. who according to Hoiberg missed due to a “personal matter.” In his place, senior guard Kobe Webster made his sixth career start with Nebraska.
Despite Verge’s absence, Nebraska’s offense was humming in the first two minutes. A deep 3-pointer for freshman guard Bryce McGowens grew the Husker lead to 7-2 and forced a Rutgers timeout.
Soon after, a 3-point play by junior forward Derrick Walker made it 10-4 Nebraska. Walker, who had scored 16 points in his last three games, added another bucket and drew a charge his next time down the floor. The charge sent Harper Jr. to the bench with two fouls.
Freshman guard CJ Wilcher then canned a 3-pointer and the Huskers had their largest lead of the game at 18-11. With under 10 minutes to play in the first half, Harper Jr. returned for Rutgers, but Nebraska maintained its lead. A second-chance bucket for Walker and a pair of free throws for Webster made it 24-19 Nebraska.
The Scarlet Knights gave the Huskers a number of different looks on the defensive end. Zone, man and full court pressure all were a part of the Rutgers gameplan. Nebraska attacked it well leading to free throws, wide open 3-pointers and an 11-1 run even though the Huskers made just two field goals.
That stretch of success didn’t last.
In the final 6:44 of the half, Nebraska had four points, three turnovers and finished the half 0-of-9 from the floor. On the other hand, the Scarlet Knights closed on a 8-0 run. The Huskers still kept a 31-28 lead in large part due to efficiency at the charity stripe where Nebraska was 9-of-11.
The opening 10 minutes of the second half belonged to the McGowens brothers.
And-ones by both McGowens brothers put the Nebraska lead at nine. They weren’t done. A monster stuff for Trey McGowens led to a dynamic up-and-under layup for Bryce McGowens to make it 43-36 Nebraska with 12:00 to go. Rutgers cut it to three, but Bryce McGowens drove to the rack and finished through the contact to make it 49-43 with 8:11 to play.
The Scarlet Knights hung around, and then came the sea change.
The first basket of the game from Harper Jr. was a right wing 3-point splash to cut the Husker lead to one at 55-54 with 3:53 left. Trey McGowens responded with a corner 3-pointer of his own but the Scarlet Knights got Nebraska back from downtown to once again make it a one-point game.
Just a possession later, junior guard Paul Mulcahy gave Rutgers its first lead at 61-60. The final two possessions for the Huskers were a chaotic mess. A pair of free throws with 7.1 second left put the Scarlet Knights ahead by three, but on the other end Webster was fouled behind the line. With a chance to tie the game at 63, Webster went 1-of-3 at the line.
Webster didn’t have his best night in his first start of the season. He shot 0-of-10 from the field and made 3-of-5 free throws to go along with four rebounds. Webster’s teammates rallied around him after the loss.
“That’s not him,” Bryce McGowens said postgame. “We didn’t execute. Who didn’t? Defensively we didn’t rebound. It’s a long game. It’s not on him.”
Hoiberg felt the same way.
“Listen, this is on everybody,” Hoiberg said. “This is not Kobe. This is on me. It’s on every player that is a part of this program.”
The Huskers made one of their last ten shots including an 0-of-5 stretch in the final 3:28 of the game. Nebraska remains winless in conference play at 0-10, and has lost the last nine games and one of its last 14 contests. That win was Kennesaw State on Dec. 22nd.
Bryce McGowens scored 29 points in defeat while Trey McGowens had 11 points and Walker had nine. No other Husker had more than five points and only three other players scored. Nebraska shot under 30% from the field to Rutgers’ 38%.
“It’s unbelievable where he is considering where he was a couple months ago,” Hoiberg said of Bryce McGowens. “You see him maturing right before our eyes.”
McGowens believed this was the one for Nebraska.
“We worked our butts off,” McGowens said. “You know the spirits were up. I felt like we played good. Played hard…We thought we had this one.”
Bouncing back may seem cliche, but it’s exactly what the Huskers must do. The next two games for Nebraska are against teams desperate to get back into the Big Ten conference race in Michigan and Northwestern. Hoiberg knows that all too well.
“In this business, you’ve got to find a way to put the emotional ones behind you,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve got to flush it down quickly. If we don’t and it lingers on it could get ugly on Tuesday.”