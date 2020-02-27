Sophomore Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering has left the football program for health reasons, according to KOLN.
In his first two years at Nebraska, Pickering attempted 23 field goals and 51 extra points. Pickering was out for the first seven games of the 2019 season due to injury. When he returned, he was 3-for-5 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra points. With Pickering’s departure, there are now four kickers on the Husker roster.
The four kickers are junior Matt Waldoch, redshirt freshman Gabe Heins, junior-college transfer Chase Contreraz and walk-on freshman Tyler Crawford.
Pickering was recruited while Mike Riley was head coach but stayed under new head coach Scott Frost for his freshman and sophomore year. In his freshman year, Pickering was 40-for-41 on extra points and 14-for-18 on field goals.