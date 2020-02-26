The future of the Nebraska basketball program found some clarity on Wednesday morning, as Wisconsin transfer Kobe King announced his commitment to Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers, per multiple sources.
King, a redshirt sophomore from La Crosse, Wisconsin, was his team’s second-leading scorer and averaged 10 points and three rebounds per game as a starting guard for the Badgers through the first 19 games of the season. He did not take any official visits following his entry into the transfer portal.
Per Chris Heady of the Omaha-World Herald, the program is seeking a waiver from the NCAA to make King eligible for the 2020-2021 season. King received a medical redshirt for the 2017-18 season after playing in the first 10 games of the season.
King selected Nebraska as his next destination after also showing interest in Gonzaga, Xavier and UNLV. He is the third player with division I experience to transfer to Nebraska for next season, joining guard Teddy Allen (West Virginia, Wichita State) and Lat Mayen (TCU). Three other transfers that redshirted during the current season, Dalano Banton (Western Kentucky), Derrick Walker (Tennessee) and Shamiel Stevenson (Nevada, Pittsburgh), will also be eligible next year.
King is also the first inter-conference transfer that Fred Hoiberg has accepted in his career. While he was at Iowa State, transferring within the Big 12 Conference was not allowed. It used to be able to be blocked within the Big Ten as well, but the rule was changed several years ago.
In his lone matchup against Nebraska this year, King finished with nine points on 3-11 shooting in Wisconsin’s 82-68 win on Jan. 21. Less than one week after that game, King announced that he was leaving the Wisconsin program. Shortly after, an investigation was launched by University of Wisconsin officials into claims from King that a strength coach within the program used a racial epithet towards players.
King’s best stretch of play came back in December, when he opened conference play by scoring a career-high 24 points in a win over Indiana and followed with 18 in a loss at Rutgers. As a redshirt freshman, he came off Wisconsin’s bench to average four points and two rebounds per game.
With his addition, Nebraska has reached its scholarship limit for next season.