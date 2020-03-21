Nebraska basketball junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
This last season, Burke was the Huskers’ second leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points per game and 12.9 points in conference play. Burke also led the team in steals and blocks per game, with 1.4 and 0.6, respectively.
The Robert Morris transfer had four 20-point performances for Nebraska, including a season-high 25 points against Indiana in December.
Burke was suspended for the final game of the regular season against Minnesota after missing curfew, and posted an apology on Twitter that also said he would be leaving the team to focus on his academics.
Along with junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Burke was one of two players to stay at Nebraska following the firing of former head coach Tim Miles and hiring of current head coach Fred Hoiberg. However, Burke had to sit out in 2018-19 due to NCAA transfer rules.
Burke becomes the second Husker to enter the transfer portal this week, as guard Jervay Green recently did the same. Burke will be a graduate transfer and will be eligible immediately at his next destination.