Last weekend, Nebraska football dropped to 1-4 on the season with a close 26-20 loss to Iowa. This marked the Huskers’ second-straight loss, as the team dropped to 0-3 on the road this year.
However, the results on the field aren’t the only losses the Huskers have experienced lately.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost announced at Monday’s press conference that freshman wide receiver Marcus Fleming was no longer with the team, making him the second player to leave in the span of three days.
“We wish him the best. He's not gonna be on the team anymore,” Frost said. “So, we'll move on. Feel good about that position where it is.”
Outside of Fleming, the defensive backs room in particular has taken a hit in 2020. Freshman defensive back Ronald Delancy III entered the transfer portal on Friday, while 2021 defensive back recruit Lardarius Webb Jr. decommitted from the Huskers on Saturday.
Defensive backs Henry Gray and Jaiden Francois were in the 2020 recruiting class, and also transferred before the season.
Even with the changes, junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said he still has confidence in the position group.
“I'm here for Nebraska and I'm staying at Nebraska,” he said. “That was those guys’ choices to make and I hope they succeed anywhere they go. But we have to move on here and the next man is up and they have to play.”
That “next man up” mentality will be key on both sides of the ball. While the offense hasn’t seen many transfers, it has seen players in and out of the lineup due to injuries. Junior wide receiver Omar Manning, senior tight end Jack Stoll and senior running back Dedrick Mills were all players expected to have a big role coming into the year, and all have either missed games or been limited due to injury.
The absence of Mills has especially been large. The Huskers have attempted to fill his role with a variety of backs, from true freshman Marvin Scott III to sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
One running back who shined in Saturday’s game was redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson. While his final statline wasn’t exactly eye-opening, he had 24 yards and a touchdown on three carries on Nebraska’s first drive of the second half. He finished with 23 yards on five carries.
“I thought he did really well. We've been waiting for Rahmir to kind of attack everything,” Frost said. “Thought he took advantage of opportunities. It was good to see him get in the end zone.”
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez also noticed Johnson’s performance, and said that he and redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey trust all of the team’s running backs.
“Coach Held does a really good job with those guys and that's why we're so confident in him,” Martinez said. “It doesn't matter who's back there for Luke or myself, we know they're going to be able to get the job done whether it comes to pass protection or whatever they're being asked of when it comes to running a route or getting the ball handed off to them.”
According to Frost, Mills is still banged up, Scott III took a hit to the head against Iowa and freshman running back Sevion Morrison is unavailable for health reasons as well. Moving forward, the team will look for the rest of the backfield to continue to step up.
The uncertainty doesn’t stop at who is or isn’t available to play any given week. Nebraska has three games left in the season, with Purdue this upcoming weekend, then Minnesota and then a week nine game against a team in the Big Ten East with the same division standing as Nebraska.
Frost said he’s “worried” that the team might not be able to play all of those games. Minnesota’s upcoming game against Northwestern was canceled today, as the Golden Gophers have experienced 47 cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 19. Every Big Ten team to experience a major coronavirus outbreak this season — Wisconsin, Maryland and Minnesota — has had at least two games canceled. Ohio State could be next, as the Buckeyes canceled last weekend’s game against Illinois.
Nebraska hasn’t yet experienced an outbreak significant enough to cancel a game, but its week two game against Wisconsin was canceled due to a surge of cases in the Badgers’ program. Coronavirus cases have been rising in the state of Nebraska, and the Huskers are looking to avoid being hit hard by the pandemic.
“I do see [cases] rise around the country and that's a bigger deal than football,” Frost said. “The health and safety of everyone is a bigger deal than football and I certainly hope we don't lose any games, but I think it's a possibility. Like I said, I think our team needs games. We need practice. We need all those opportunities to continue to get better day by day, so we'll keep our fingers crossed that we're able to finish this thing.”