The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that fans will be able to return to regular-season conference sporting events immediately, following local health guidelines.
All remaining events for Nebraska home facilities, including Friday’s baseball and softball games, are included, according to a statement from Nebraska Athletic Communications.
“This is another positive step as we move closer to normal operations in the Big Ten and across college athletics,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in the statement. “Our staff has worked closely with local health officials to finalize details and provide a safe environment in our facilities.”
Tickets for baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball and the football spring game on May 1 will be available.
Nebraska season ticket holders for the most recent season will be emailed with the first opportunity to purchase tickets, according to the statement.
Ticket sales will be mobile and for single games only. Face coverings will be required.
The decision expands upon a previous Big Ten announcement to allow ticket sales for Big Ten championship events, including the men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis championships that will be held in Lincoln in April.
Details could change based on guidance from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, with more details on capacity, ticket allocation, seating plans and more health and safety measures to be announced soon.
“I know Nebraska fans are eager to get back to cheering on their Huskers in person,” Moos said, “and we look forward to welcoming them back.”