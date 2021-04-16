When coaches were forced to decide between an indoor track season and winter cross country in the same time frame, the quirk of scheduling due to COVID-19 setbacks, Nebraska distance coach David Harris chose both.
The men and women’s teams toggled between shorter distances on the indoor oval and races twice as long in many cases on the grass for cross country.
A break between the indoor national championship meet and the Huskers’ outdoor opener was two weeks. This year’s NCAA Cross Country Championships also left little time for reprieve, as the event was moved to March 15, two days after the indoor national meet concluded. Two Huskers competed at the national championships, including junior George Kusche, who also competed in the indoor track championships.
It appeared curious when the vast majority of the Huskers’ distance program had yet to touch the track after the first two outdoor meets. As it turns out, Harris decided to rest the team after a historically strange winter of competition. Injuries seemed to be a common theme amongst the Huskers’ top distance runners.
“With distance runners you can’t train all year long,” Harris said. “They did double duty during the indoor season. Frankly I thought we needed to go back and train. I wasn’t pushing to do any of the early meets.”
The distance athletes debuted in Bloomington, Indiana on Friday, April 9 with one notable exception: the enigmatic Kusche.
Kusche enters the outdoor season as arguably the biggest storyline and question mark for the Huskers. He’s one of Nebraska’s most accomplished distance runners ever, shattering school records in the indoor mile and 3000 meters and winning the school’s first individual Big Ten Cross Country Championship this January.
However, after struggles in the indoor national championships and cross country national championships, which Harris attributed partly to nagging injury issues, Kusche announced a transfer to distance powerhouse Northern Arizona University. Even with the move, he will finish out this season with the Huskers.
“Probably the best runner on our team, George Kusche, has not raced yet,” Harris said. “He will open up next week at the University of Illinois meet and continue to train right on through.”
It should be noted that none of the distance team is listed in the entries for the Husker Big Ten Invitational that Nebraska is hosting in Texas this weekend.
In Kusche’s absence last week, Nebraska’s distance track program may have found its newest top runners.
Junior Dais Malebana ran a 3:43 in the 1500 meters at the Indiana Big Ten Invitational No. 2, the ninth-fastest time in school history. He already held the third fastest-time in a Husker uniform in both the indoor 3000 and 5000 meters, but unlike those events, this mark brings him within seconds of qualifying for outdoor nationals.
“Dais surprised me with just how well he ran because we have not done very much speed work,” Harris said. “I have been focusing on giving him an opportunity to race shorter [distances]. I probably made a mistake running him in the 5000 indoors.”
Still, Harris said that Malebana could break the school record in the outdoor 5000 and still not be All-Big Ten, which says more about the conference’s strength than Nebraska’s lack of history.
Senior Judi Jones was the only member of the distance program that traveled to north Florida on April 2, and she emerged with a 4:24 1500. This was a significant personal best and a time that puts her in the conversation for a qualifying spot in the event for the preliminary meet.
On April 9, however, she erupted for a 10:04 3000 meter steeplechase, comfortably beating all of her competition in the Big Ten field and earning the third-fastest mark in Husker history and placing her 12th nationally in the event this year.
Jones is in position to make not only the preliminary meet but the national meet as well. She had not raced in a Husker uniform for over a year due to COVID-19 and having already used all of her indoor track and cross country eligibility.
“Part of me says the veteran she is, I felt like she could handle this,” Harris said. “But not having anyone in this situation before, I was worried [Jones and senior Elsa Forsberg] wouldn’t come into the outdoor season with enough races under their belt that they would start clicking. Now we don’t even have to concentrate on steeplechase til the conference meet, we can run a few 1500s.”
Harris now plans to have Jones take some time off from the steeplechase, her main event, after already securing a top time, and focus on running the 1500 meters until the conference championships to try to reach the postseason meets in both events.
Forsberg is a different story, as she finished 39th in the 1500 out of 53 finishers in Bloomington. The fellow senior had an injury setback recently, but is now working her way back.
The Husker women have another talented athlete who is coming off an injury, senior Erika Freyhof. Freyhof broke out this track season to the tune of a sixth-place finish at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships and was the only Husker to join Kusche at the national championships, where she placed 86th in the 253-person field. She ran a 34:57 10,000 meter race for third place in Bloomington, a top-10 mark in Nebraska history, but was still over 30 seconds off her personal best in the event.
“Erika is someone who also got hurt a little bit because she extended her season to the XC national meet which is normally in November,” Harris said. “Erika is another person that would have had a great chance of reaching nationals, but she’s playing catch up because of her injury.”
Harris emphasizes breaking the schedule into segments and utilizing gaps in the schedule. There are just under four weeks until the Big Ten Championships start on May 12, and that’s the main focus for a distance program that’s trying to score as many points as possible for the team before hopefully sending a handful of athletes to the preliminary and national meets.
“We’ll try to get five or six distance runners on each side to the Big Ten Championships and make a conscious effort to help our team and contribute to our Big Ten result where we represent Nebraska,” Harris said. “Our goal in the next few weeks is to run personal bests, if they don’t, we’ll get ready for next year.”
Despite the preliminary meet being cut from 48 to 32 in each event, the Huskers still have a chance to send a larger number of athletes than usual in distance events. Along with many of the aforementioned names, senior Emma Bresser is one of those hopefuls. She ran a 2:10 in the 800 meters on three different occasions and will need to break that barrier to prolong her season after the Big Ten Championships.
Even with the recent successes of his teammates, the outgoing miler Kusche provides the best opportunity for points and a nationals berth, simply because he’s done it before. He was nicked up during and in the aftermath of his tour de national meets, and needs time to work his way back.
Kusche still has the goal of becoming an Olympian representing South Africa, although it’s an uphill climb. To qualify, he needs to run a 3:35 in the 1500 meters, a time that would break the current NCAA record and would be a personal best by four seconds.
“I do believe that it is very doable,” Harris said. “It takes a great racing situation, you can’t do it yourself. George needs to continue to try to race to win. You have two weeks between conference and regional [preliminaries] then regional and national meet, which is a lot of time.
The Huskers will continue to be selective with Kusche’s races in the final months of his Nebraska career. Much like the rest of the team, Kusche will try to build up his fitness as he nears the Big Ten Championships, then qualify for the preliminary meet to get to nationals and see what happens from there.
“George was never gonna give up on Nebraska here this year,” Harris said. “He has done a lot of things for Nebraska, he’s put people in the stands, crowds that we never had, and Nebraska got a social media excitement that I hadn’t seen before. I still would like him to achieve even more here. The Olympics aren’t an end all be all, but to make the Olympics as a college student here would be great.”
Harris said that he wasn’t taken aback by Kusche’s decision to transfer to Northern Arizona for graduate school, and understands the opportunity. Northern Arizona is situated at over 7,000 feet elevation in Flagstaff, Arizona, and training at altitude has untold benefits for distance athletes. The Lumberjacks of Northern Arizona have built a distance powerhouse, winning four of the last five NCAA cross country national titles.
“I’m happy for him, I think it’s just a new opportunity, and I think he’ll take advantage of it,” Harris said. “I think he’ll flourish up there and step up another notch in running. I wasn’t blindsided by it. I think with anyone it’s natural to think, ‘Could I go somewhere else and maybe experience another situation?’”
His countryman, Malebana won’t be expected to replace him. Harris plans to predominantly run him in the 1500 with Kusche, but also wants to dabble in the 800 meters and build some speed. He acknowledges that his strong kick makes the 5000 a good long-term distance for him and one that he could race this outdoor season, as he did indoors.
“Dais is his own individual,” Harris said. “He’s a lot like George where he has a lot of range. He trains so well and does all the right things in training that he’s gonna take off, he just leads by example. I told him this will basically be your team in the future, you will be the leader of this team and group.”
This year brings its fair share of challenges, but the Husker distance program is still set up to make waves this spring. With cuts to the preliminary meet and only Big Ten competition leading up to the postseason, the Huskers also face their share of challenges.
The season opener for the distance program was promising on many levels and something Harris hopes his athletes can build on.
“We just have to adjust and make changes, and I try to keep a positive attitude,” Harris said. “So what we can control is training right and taking opportunities we have. [Last week] I don’t think we planned for all-time top 10 marks going in,” Harris said.