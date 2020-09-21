Thomas Fidone is hard to miss.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior tight end from Council Bluffs, Iowa, is the No. 2 tight end in the country and one of the highest-rated players to commit to Nebraska in the Scott Frost era. Fidone isn’t letting up in his final high school campaign either, as he’s dominated opponents at Lewis Central High School to the tune of 17 receptions for 382 yards and five touchdowns through his first three games.
But don’t let Fidone’s physical gifts fool you, he’s worked plenty hard to get to this point. His intense work ethic is directly correlated with his rise up recruiting rankings, a value instilled in him by his late uncle Sam Fidone — who passed away in 2017 after being hit by an automobile.
“My Uncle Sam, he was probably my closest uncle for sure, I wish he could be here watching,” Fidone said.
Fidone says he knows his late uncle is throwing the bones, jumping up and down in happiness, watching him play and inspiring him to work hard on the field and in the classroom. Hard work was important to his uncle, and it’s important to Fidone too.
Sal Fidone, Thomas’s cousin, raved about their family’s importance to Thomas Fidone and his determination to not just become a better football player, but a better man as well.
“As a human being, I think he was just raised the right way. I don’t think football has anything to do with that,” Sal Fidone said. “The kid works harder than anyone I know and never settles. He is always trying to improve himself, which is one of the reasons why he is seeing success already.”
Growing up in a family filled with Husker fans created many childhood memories over the years for Thomas Fidone, especially during family holidays. Gathering together and watching Husker football games is a big part of being a Fidone, and now Husker games are going to be even bigger, with a family member suiting up in scarlet and cream. Although Fidone grew up a Husker fan, he said that did not affect his decision to commit to Nebraska.
“Honestly, it didn’t. It’s really hard to explain, but, once you get your first offer, you’re not really a fan of anybody — you really just want to find the best fit for you,” Fidone said.
Choosing Nebraska over the likes of Iowa, Michigan and LSU was not an easy decision for Fidone, but he said it felt like what was best for him based on the connections he made at each school during his recruitment. He said that he and tight end coach Sean Beckton hit it off and haven’t looked back. Fidone also built relationships with head coach Scott Frost and some current players.
“I definitely have better relationships with the players on the team than anywhere else for sure,” he said.
Fidone didn't realize he could be a Division I football player until around his sophomore year of high school when he was throwing around a football with teammate and current TCU QB Max Duggan.
“I don’t think I really realized that until I started throwing a lot with Max, and I’ll get out there working and, you know him, giving me some feedback and, you know, just seeing me improve as I got older and got more experience,” Fidone said.
Growing up in a football family made being a football player an easy path to choose. With the continuing skill comes continuing pressure, and his family loves that pressure for him.
“We would always go outside, and Thomas, looking up to his older cousins, wanted to be like us — not letting his age or size slow him down,” said Sal Fidone. “... I think the pressure is a good thing for him because it keeps pushing him to become better and better, no time for slacking or making excuses.”
Thomas Fidone trains at Warren Academy in Omaha, where he also competes on the Warren Academy 7v7 football team, which has helped spread Fidone’s name as a football player. Getting invited to camps and practices is how he has continued to gain national headlines and how he has kept ahead of the competition in his current high school conference, the Hawkeye 10.
Hanging out with his fellow commits can be difficult, especially since they aren’t all on campus yet, as they each finish up their high school careers. Keeping focused on football is not his main priority, though, as family, to Fidone, is the most important thing in his life, and living life as a human being, not just as a football player.
“Family is what got me to where I’m at, and, without them, it wouldn’t be possible, so family is more important to me than anything,” Fidone said. “But football is just a luxury that they got me into, and that’s the second most important thing to me in life.”