The Nebraska track and field team entered its final week of the regular season splitting between meets this weekend.
Husker pole vaulters and throwers went to Minneapolis, Minnesota for the M City Classic on Friday and Saturday. The rest of the squad traveled to Bloomington, Indiana for the Billy Hayes Invitational, which also ran on Friday and Saturday.
As a team, the Huskers in total managed eight individual titles.
At the M City Classic, Nebraska's throwers and pole vaulters won five titles.
In the men’s javelin, junior Eric Garner and freshman Tyler Brown finished one-two in the event. Garner won the title with a throw of 209-feet, 9 inches (63.95 meters) and Brown finished second with a throw of 188-feet, 3 inches (57.38 meters).
For women’s javelin, sophomore Maddie Harris won the event with a throw of 165-feet, 9 inches (50.52 meters), her third title of the season.
Rounding out the throwers was junior Burger Lambrechts. Jr in the men’s shot put. Lambrechts won the title with a throw of 65-feet, 2 inches (19.86 meters), a personal outdoor best.
Meanwhile, sophomore Jessica Gardner led the Huskers in the women’s pole vault. The Lincoln native won the event clearing 13-feet, 8 1/4 inches (4.17 meters) crushing her previous best by nearly five inches.
The Huskers dominated the men’s pole vault, sweeping the top four spots at the meet. Senior Tyler Loontjer led the Huskers clearing 18-feet, 2 3/4 inches (5.56 meters) to take the crown. Following Loontjer was senior Spencer Powell (17-feet, 5 3/4 inches/5.33 meters), senior Kevin Cahoy (17-feet, 3 3/4 inches/5.28 meters) and junior Garrison Hughes (17-feet, 1 3/4 inches/5.23 meters).
At the Billy Hayes Invitational, the Huskers captured three more titles. Junior Mayson Conner started things off earning a new-personal best for the second week in a row with 7-feet, 3 1/4 inches (2.22 meters) to win the men’s high jump. That clearance moved Conner to No. 7 in outdoor history and puts him in first in the Big Ten. Junior Michael Hoffer earned bronze in the event, clearing 6-feet, 10 1/4 inches (2.09 meters).
In the women’s high jump, senior Madison Yerigan and junior Madi Scholl went one-two in the event. Yerigan won the event, setting a new PR on her way to the title clearing 5-feet, 10 1/2 inches (1.79 meters). Scholl was behind Yerigan with a leap of 5-feet, 8 inches (1.73 meters) to finish second with a personal best as well.
On the track, junior Dais Malebana was the lone runner for the Huskers to capture the gold medal. In the men’s 1,500 meters, Malebana won the race with a time of 3:43.21, improving his all-time mark in school history to No. 9.
In total, Nebraska won nine total medals at the meet.
Redshirt freshman Micaylon Moore was the runner-up in the men’s triple jump at 49-feet, 4 1/2 inches (15.05 meters), an outdoor personal best. Freshman Matthias Algarin was third with 48-feet, 4 3/4 inches (14.75 meters) and sophomore Passmore Mudundulu leaped an outdoor-best of 47-feet, 9 inches (14.55 meters) to finish fourth.
In the women’s triple jump, senior Ieva Turke took second with a leap of 41-feet, 6 inches (12.65 meters).
In the men’s long jump, Hoffer earned runner-up after leaping 24-feet, 10 inches (7.57 meters) for a new personal best. Sophomore Alexander Thompson also jumped a new personal best placing third with a jump of 24-feet, 9 1/4 inches (7.55 meters).
In the men's 100 meters final, sophomore Lorenzo Paissan finished third with a new personal-best time of 10.55 seconds.
In the men's 110-meter hurdles, senior Joey Daniels claimed bronze with a time of 13.62 seconds. Daniels also ran a wind-legal time of 13.57 seconds in the preliminary round, the No. 5 time in school history.
Sophomore Kayla Hugg earned bronze in the 400 meters with a personal-record time of 53.52 seconds, more than a full second better than her previous best of 54.82 seconds.
The men's 4x400-meter relay team of freshman Cory Berg, junior Alex Nelson, junior Cody Mroczek and senior Isaiah Hutchison finished the meet with a season-best time of 3:12.02 to place third.
Another notable performance was by senior Erika Freyhof who ran the second-fastest outdoor 5,000 meters in school history. Freyhof finished sixth with a time of 16:18.98 crushing her previous best time by 20 seconds.
With the regular season completed, the team’s next meet will be the Big Ten Outdoor Championship from May 14 to May 16 in Champaign, Illinois.