The offense powered Nebraska baseball to a whopping 13 hits in a 7-3 win over Columbia in the first game of a doubleheader between the two teams on Saturday afternoon. In the second game, the bats went cold as the Lions eked out a 3-2 win to split the doubleheader.
In the opening game, sophomore right-hander Colby Gomes took the mound for the Huskers and immediately ran into trouble. Columbia senior outfielder Julian Bury led off with a single and scored on a two-out double from sophomore Joshua Solomon.
The Lions struck again in the top of the third on a leadoff home run from junior third baseman Josh Nicoloff. In the top of the fourth inning, a triple from senior outfielder AJ DiFillipo put the Lions in business with one out.
NU appeared to avoid further damage as the next batter flew out and senior left fielder Mojo Hagge’s throw beat DiFillipo to the plate for an inning-ending double play.
After a review, however, the call was reversed and Columbia took a 3-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Columbia junior starting pitcher Tim Post mostly shut down the Husker lineup for the better part of four innings. Post allowed no runs on four hits in 3.2 innings pitched before leaving the game with injury in the bottom of the fourth.
Senior right-hander Dan Harrington entered the game for the Lions and promptly walked freshman third baseman Leighton Banjoff. Harrington then struck out freshman first baseman Luke Boynton to end the inning.
Sophomore right-hander Shay Schanaman replaced Gomes with one down in the top of the fifth and runners on first and second. He immediately induced a double play to get out of the jam.
In the bottom of the inning, the Husker lineup finally broke through. After two quick groundouts, senior outfielder Joe Acker doubled into the left-center gap. Sophomore designated hitter Cam Chick singled him home to put NU on the board, but sophomore shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach flew out to end the inning.
Schanaman worked around a leadoff double to keep the Lions off the board in the top of the sixth. The bats wasted no time cutting into the deficit, as Banjoff singled home a run three batters into the inning. Boynton followed with a single of his own, loading the bases with no one out for junior second baseman Jaxon Hallmark.
Hallmark then cashed in, lacing a double down the left-field line and scoring two. Hagge singled another run home, and the Huskers suddenly led 5-3 with runners on the corners and nobody down.
Acker then laid down a bunt and Hallmark beat the throw to the plate for the fifth run of the inning. When the inning finally ended, the Huskers had collected four hits and two walks in the bottom of the sixth to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 lead.
Nebraska tacked on another run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI fielder’s choice from Hallmark. Meanwhile, freshman Sayer Diederich and junior Trey Kissack slammed the door on the Lions. The duo combined to pitch three scoreless innings with two hits and a walk and two Kissack strikeouts to seal the 7-3 win.
Schanaman picked up the win after pitching a scoreless 1.2 innings with one hit and a strikeout. Gomes, who earned a no-decision, allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in 4.1 innings pitched.
In the second half of the doubleheader, Husker sophomore lefty Cade Povich and Columbia sophomore starter Will Geerdes engaged in a pitcher’s duel. For five-and-a-half innings, both sides remained scoreless.
The Husker bats finally broke through against Geerdes’ replacement, freshman lefty Nate Beimel, in the bottom of the sixth. Chick drew a leadoff hit-by-pitch and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt from Beimel.
Schwellenbach then singled Chick home, knocking in the game’s first run. After a walk and a single, Hallmark stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one away. This time, he grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Povich finally ran into trouble in the top of the seventh inning, when Solomon tied the game on a solo shot to left field. He nearly got out of the inning, but with two outs and a runner on first, he hit the last batter he faced.
Freshman reliever Braxton Bragg issued a wild pitch and then walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. After falling behind 3-1 to the next batter, Bragg rebounded with a critical strikeout to leave the bases loaded and keep the game knotted at 1.
It didn’t stay tied for long. With two outs in the bottom half of the inning, Acker launched a shot past the left-field wall for a solo home run and a 2-1 lead.
Columbia battled back in the eighth inning, notching consecutive singles to start the top of the frame to force a pitching change. Junior right-hander Paul Tillotson replaced Bragg and promptly allowed an RBI single, then an RBI groundout two batters later to go up 3-2.
The Huskers threatened in the bottom of the inning, as Schwellenbach and Banjoff both reached base before Boynton grounded into a double play to end the threat.
After Schanaman set down the Lions in order, Nebraska went to the bottom of the ninth needing a run to extend the game. A flyout and groundout brought senior Ty Roseberry to the plate as a pinch hitter with the Huskers down to their last out. Roseberry delivered with a single, but pinch runner Drew Mackie got caught stealing to end the game.
Povich earned a no-decision, allowing just one run on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched. Bragg picked up the loss after retiring just one of the four batters he faced.
The Huskers return to action tomorrow for the final game of the series against Columbia. First pitch at Hawks Field is set for 11:05 a.m.