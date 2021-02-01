Dubbed a leader on the field, Nebraska baseball sophomore infielder Leighton Banjoff has quickly developed into one of the premier hitters for the Huskers. Coming off a freshman season where he played in 15 games and led the team in batting average, he has already attracted attention heading into the 2021 season.
Banjoff was named to the Perfect Game preseason all-Big Ten team, earning first team honors along with junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach. This comes a year after Banjoff received All-American freshman honors following a stellar first season, the 20th player in program history to do so.
This success is a direct result of his consistent work ethic, according to Nebraska baseball head coach Will Bolt.
“Leighton is just one of those guys that all of his teammates look to, because he’s going to be the hardest worker on the team,” Bolt said. “He gives us a good presence in the infield and just needs to show up and be the same guy everyday.”
Leading the team in four categories as a primary designated hitter for the Huskers, Banjoff became an immediate part of the offense. With an on-base percentage north of .500 and a team-high .341 batting average out of players who qualified, the Sheffield Village, Ohio native made a big impact.
After beginning last season in the outfield, Banjoff was shuffled to third base, and now finds himself playing first base, according to Bolt. Banjoff joked that although his height, which is listed as 6-foot-1, may not be stereotypical for a first baseman, he has been working hard at learning the ins and outs of the new position.
“We have a very versatile team, so maybe once we get another guy at first base and I go to third or the outfield, I’m ready for it,” Banjoff said. “I’m a little smaller guy there compared to guys in the past, it’s been a challenge but I’ve been working hard.”
On New Year’s Day, Banjoff tested positive for COVID-19, preventing him from interacting with players and coaches before spring practice began. He remains focused on the season and is excited to get back in the swing of things, as practice officially began last Thursday.
“It wasn’t that much of a setback as I only had minor symptoms, nothing out of the norm for me,” Banjoff said. “Being around the guys now and keeping that bond going and working hard everyday, my mentality hasn’t changed.”
Nebraska remains without a schedule as it continues to focus on what it can control, with the Big Ten reportedly leaning towards a conference-only schedule, according to Coach Bolt. While the college baseball season is slated to start in early February for the rest of the teams, Nebraska will have an extra two weeks to prepare for their season.
“Coach Bolt has been telling us a schedule is coming soon, that’s really all the information I’ve received,” Banjoff said. “We are going to be ready when our name is called, and what we can control is our attitude and how we pursue our own business.”
Technically a freshman this year eligibility-wise, Banjoff has quickly developed into a reliable player for a Nebraska offense which looks to make a lot of noise this season. He said that despite the coronavirus-shortened season in 2020, being around campus for a year has made him comfortable and confident in himself.
Giving greater focus to himself and founding his energy on what makes the game fun have become keys for Banjoff to stay locked in this year. He said that being himself in practice and games and remembering why he plays are areas he needs to work on this year.
“Being able to slow the game down and play it for what it is, and just having the mindset of going out and doing you is going to help me,” Banjoff said. “The coaches preach be yourself and go play, do it for the guy next to you and truthfully all of us are always helping each other learn and grow every day.”