Freshman baseball player Leighton Banjoff earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week accolades on Monday for his performance against Arizona State over the weekend. 

Banjoff finished the series going 6-for-11 with a big showcase in Sunday's 18-10 win. In that game, Banjoff went 4-for-6, hitting two home runs, one of which was a grand slam. Along with the two home runs, Banjoff hit a double, brought in six RBIs and had a stolen base. 

Prior to Sunday’s game, Banjoff tallied a double in each of the first two games of the series, going 1-for-1 on Friday night as a pinch hitter and then going 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's game. 

So far this season, Banjoff leads the team in batting average with a .370 clip (10-for-27). He has three doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and seven runs scored on the season.

