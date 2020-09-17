Live sports made a return to Nebraska Athletics as Husker baseball split into red and black teams for an intrasquad scrimmage. The Red team claimed a 6-3 victory over the Black team in six innings of play.
Second-year head coach Will Bolt was pleased with what he saw from his team despite many having not seen the field since last season, which was cut short due to the outbreak of COVID-19 after a 7-8 start. He was impressed with how his players looked despite their long absence from competitive play.
“We are far from a finished product, but for the first day out, it was a very clean game," Bolt said on Huskers.com. "We threw strikes for the most part and to not see an error on the board for either side was a good look. Offensively, we took some good swings, so we checked the boxes that we were hoping to check for the first day out. Now the goal is to continue to get better every day."
Freshman Luke Boynton kicked off the scoring for the Red team in the second inning with an opposite-field solo shot that made the game 1-0. Despite giving up Boynton’s home run, sophomore Cade Povich racked up four strikeouts during his time on the mound. The Black squad then responded to Boynton’s home run by bringing across three runs of their own in the top of the fourth thanks to RBI doubles from senior Luke Roskam and sophomore Luke Sartori.
The Red team cut the lead to 3-2 after sophomore Spencer Schwellenbach knocked in a run with an RBI double. Sophomore Cam Chick then evened the score at 3-3 with a run-scoring single in the fifth.
The deadlock was finally broken in the bottom of the sixth when junior transfer Griffin Everitt blooped a two-run double into centerfield to put the Red team up 5-3 before another run was added to make it a 6-3 ballgame before coaches called the game with two outs in the bottom half of the sixth.
The Huskers’ strong pitching was one of the stories of the day as, along with Povich’s four strikeouts. Junior Texas A&M transfer Cam Wynne also grabbed four strikeouts of his own. This contributed to the 15 total strikeouts that Husker pitching combined for across both teams. Most of the pitching staff had the opportunity to get out on the field to see live hitting during the first game action for the team since March.