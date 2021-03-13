Nebraska baseball shutout Iowa Saturday morning on the heels of a strong performance from senior pitcher Chance Hroch. The 4-0 victory over the Hawkeyes marked the Huskers’ third shutout of the season, leading to a 5-1 record.
The string of good Husker starts continued with Hroch, who delivered six strong innings. A typical groundball pitcher, he stayed true to his style and got Hawkeye hitters to keep the ball on the turf with his sinking fastball.
“I thought he was vintage Chance Hroch, he gave up some hits but made pitches when he needed to,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “I think he brought out some of his best stuff in the tougher spots in the game.”
Nebraska’s bullpen continued its dominance over opposing hitters with sophomore pitcher Sayer Diedrich and junior pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach shutting the door. A scare in the ninth inning saw the Hawkeyes load the bases, but Schwellenbach battled and struck out freshman infielder Peyton Williams to earn the first save of his career.
Senior pitcher Max Schreiber had a bounce-back performance after being credited with a loss last weekend, throwing a scoreless eighth inning.
It was a pitcher’s duel through the first five innings, until freshman infielder Brice Matthews hit a solo homer to propel the Huskers to a 1-0 lead. Matthews finished the day 1-3, adding an RBI walk in the sixth inning to kickstart the big frame for Nebraska.
“The message was it doesn’t have to be a pitcher’s duel if we don’t want it to be and we need to have our best approaches at the plate,” Bolt said. “Then Matthews goes oppo there and sparks us and then we put the game away.”
After Matthews’ walk, senior outfielder Joe Acker delivered yet again with another two-run single from the nine spot in the lineup. Acker has been a substantial option when required to turn the batting order over, now hitting .423 on the season through six games.
“It’s what you hope a fifth-year senior would do, he’s always ready to hit but he’s also selective too,” Bolt said. “He’s doing a great job turning the lineup over down there and really setting the table.”
Strikeouts continue to plague Nebrask’s hitters, and they recorded 13 in the game Saturday. This raised Nebraska’s weekend total to 23 through two games. Bolt has stressed this as an area for improvement, putting the ball in play to move runners when needed.
Freshman infielders Max Anderson and Jack Steil put on a show, combining to go 5-7 as both have averages north of .500. Anderson remains one of the most impressive freshmen in the Big Ten to start the year and followed that up with a big day against the Hawkeyes.
The 5-1 start to the season matches their best start to a year since doing it in the 2011 season. Nebraska has also now only allowed 12 runs in its first six games due to a deep starting rotation and bullpen.
“We can win in different ways, I didn’t think offensively we were great today and we really had to grind it out,” Bolt said. “Just making plays on defense like the ones that don’t always show up, and I think we’re showing that now with finding other ways to win.”
Nebraska will play a doubleheader tomorrow, facing Ohio State first at 10 a.m. and then Iowa for game two at 2:00 p.m. Junior pitcher Shay Schanaman will start game one against the Buckeyes and junior pitcher Jake Bunz will take the mound for game two against the Hawkeyes.