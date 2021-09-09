Despite chances throughout the match, the Nebraska women's soccer team was unable to find the back of the net, falling in a narrow defeat to Arizona State 1-0.
Nebraska’s attack had few answers throughout the affair, which it dropped in the first game of the Huskers’ two-game Arizona road trip.
An early seventh minute strike from senior forward Nicole Douglas was enough for the Sun Devils as the Huskers suffered another 1-0 loss. This is the third time Nebraska has been shut out this season, all three shutouts being 1-0.
Nebraska’s third 1-0 loss drops it to 4-3 on the season.
Nebraska matched Arizona State in both shots, with 11 and with six shots on goal. The Huskers grabbed six corner kicks to the Sun Devils’ three. Despite the match being very evenly matched on the stat sheet, Nebraska fell victim to its poor finishing, which has proved to be an issue at times with its lack of experience up front in attack.
Several Husker attackers logged multiple shots yet none found the back of the net. Sun Devils’ freshman goalkeeper Birta Gudlaugs posted six saves during a solid performance that saw her make critical stops to keep the Huskers off the board.
Sophomore forward Eleanor Dale posted three shots on goal, one of those striking the post just inches away from a match-tying goal late in the second half. Freshman forwards Sarah Weber and Abbey Schwarz each put up two shots apiece with four other Huskers each posting one shot each to round out the Huskers offensive attack.
Nebraska sophomore goalkeeper Makinzie Short posted five saves while allowing the lone goal within the first 10 minutes as Douglas got free in the box and headed home the eventual game-winning effort for the Sun Devils. Along with the goal, Douglas posted a total of five shots and led all players in shots.
Short was one of three Huskers to play all 90 minutes while producing her season-high five saves. Senior defenders Grace Brown and Olivia Brown both logged the full 90 during the match, putting together a solid performance against a very dangerous Sun Devils attack. Despite the result, Nebraska continued its impressive run as they have yet to allow a second half goal all season.
Douglas, along with senior forward Cori Sullivan, was a thorn in the side of the Husker defense throughout the entirety of the match. Sullivan tied with Dale for total shots in the match with three of her own.
The win moves the Sun Devils to 6-1 as they continue their impressive start to the season. The Huskers dropped to 4-3, continuing a theme of inconsistent play in the regular season.
The Huskers will stay in Arizona as they will next take on the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday, Sept. 12th at 3:00 p.m. The Huskers will look to right the ship following a 1-3 stretch over their last four matches.