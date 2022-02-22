With class in the morning and then cross country practice at 3:30 p.m. followed by a lifting session, Jerry Jorgenson lives a busy life as a student athlete at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
What’s unique about Jorgenson, though, is what he does with his free time.
“I’m basically a social media intern for Kicks, an Instagram account with about 1.2 million followers, and then I do some work for a Lakers fan page called LakersAllDayEveryday with about 312 thousand followers,” Jorgenson said.
Outside of his side hustles on Instagram, Jorgenson runs on both the Nebraska cross country and track and field teams, and he also does graphic design work for Hudl.
Working for both Kicks and LakersAllDayEveryday, Jorgenson creates graphic designs and edits posts for the accounts, which is similar to what an intern would do. Jorgenson, tasked with handling multiple brands, has created a schedule for himself to manage his time better. Of course, he also needs time for schoolwork, practice and hanging out with friends and family.
“At the start of my day, I look at my projects that I think I can get work done on with Hudl since a lot of the projects I’m working on are pretty time consuming,” Jorgenson said. “I kind of have a posting schedule down for Kicks, with a post around 9:30 to 10:00 in the morning, another around noon, then around 3:00 in the afternoon, around 6:30, then one to end the night at 8:30 to 9:00 p.m.”
Prior to his start with Kicks, Jorgenson ran his own Lakers fan page, posting an average of five times per day for well over a year, before the account was eventually banned for unknown reasons.
“So at this time, I didn't have a social media account because it got banned, so I kind of reached out to a few accounts just to do some work for them because it’s something I really enjoyed, and [I] found the opportunity with Kicks,” Jorgenson said.
In the beginning, the opportunity withKicks started as an editing job, creating posts for the account’s owner but not actually having access to the account. However, according to Jorgenson, this changed dramatically a few months ago with Jorgenson now running everything, from creating graphics and Instagram stories to posting advertisements.
With the Lakers fan page LakersAllDayEveryday, Jorgenson has less responsibility, covering the account only when its original owner is unable to post on it due to his religion. These posts are focused on everything that happens with the Los Angeles Lakers, from trades to injury reports and game-to-game coverage.
“Most of my work comes on the weekends because of his religion. He is Jewish, so he practices on Friday, and it runs until Saturday evening, so I’ll cover any games on Friday or Saturday night as well as the graphics from the actual game content,” Jorgenson said.
Similar to his start with Kicks, Jorgenson met the owner of LakersAllDayEveryday on Instagram and hit the ground running.
“LakersAllDayEveryday has been about a year in progress. I started out just making game day graphics for him, and then he asked me to literally run his account, which takes a lot of trust for someone who I have never even met, and he somehow trusts me all the way from Los Angeles, California,” Jorgenson said.
Throughout the week, Jorgenson creates graphics for all of his jobs while doing pretty much anything, knowing his time is limited.
“He’ll come over to my place and hang out with me while he does his Hudl work,” Kennedy Elwood, Jorgenson’s girlfriend, said. “A lot of the time when we are going out to eat, I’ll drive so he can make an edit quickly before we go into the restaurant.”
On a weekend without track and field or cross country meets, Jorgenson gets a rare chance to hang out with his hometown friends and enjoy watching the sports that he continuously makes edits for, another perk of being a social media intern.
Since his days as a middle schooler, Jorgenson has been making edits for professional players and high school recruits, learning how to design and edit graphics for the fun of it. Now, Jorgenson looks forward to the challenges he faces on a daily basis.
“All of the stuff I’m doing, I enjoy, so it doesn’t really feel like a job to me, but it is very hard to balance everything,” Jorgenson said.