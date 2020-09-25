The fix is in — the Big Ten Conference clearly has it out for Nebraska.
After all, Nebraska was the first school to loudly speak out against the conference’s initial decision to postpone the season in August. It was one of the leaders in the fight to bring football back in the wake of the Big Ten’s decision, with a letter on behalf of 20 Husker parents sent to the league and eight players filing a lawsuit against the conference.
In the end, the conference reversed course, announcing last week that its season would begin on Oct. 24. On Sept. 18., the new schedule was released. By the time the first four games were released, cries of anguish rose up from Husker fans. The anguish-causing games in question? At Ohio State, home against Wisconsin, at Northwestern and Penn State at home.
Some on social media will point to this stretch as “proof” that the Big Ten has it out for Nebraska and is punishing the school for speaking out against the league’s initial decision. Break out the tinfoil hats, there’s a conspiracy afoot.
There’s just one issue with that plan: there’s no conspiracy to uncover. The Big Ten doesn’t have it in for the Huskers because they didn’t toe the conference line. Evidence lies in not just this schedule, but each of the three schedules that have been released up to this point.
Check out Nebraska football’s tweet announcing the rebooted schedule, which also shows the previous two schedules for this season. The original 2020 slate, the adjusted schedule released days before the conference decision and the latest schedule released in advance of the rebooted season all have two big things in common.
One is that the Huskers play each divisional opponent, just as they do every season. The one difference is that in the two most recent schedules, the game against Purdue is on the road while Wisconsin comes to Lincoln instead of the other way around in the first schedule.
The other, more important constant among the three schedules? A road game against Ohio State and a home game against Penn State. The Big Ten isn’t punishing Nebraska for speaking out by scheduling the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions because both teams were already on each of the two previous iterations of the schedule.
Some may point to the fact that a road game against Rutgers also appeared on each of the first two iterations of the schedule to support the claim that the conference has it out for the Huskers. The reason Ohio State remains on the schedule while Rutgers does not is simple — protected divisional crossovers.
The annual crossover opponent for each team isn’t actually permanent, as the protected crossover is set to rotate from 2022-27 (Nebraska’s will be Michigan). The Huskers’ protected crossover from 2016-21 is, as it turns out, is the Ohio State Buckeyes.
When the Big Ten released its newest schedule, each team got four home games and four road trips — the previous schedule was five apiece for each team. Because Rutgers and Ohio State were both on the road but Ohio State is Nebraska’s protected crossover opponent until 2022, the Buckeyes stayed on the schedule while the Scarlet Knights were dropped.
As for complaints about a front-loaded schedule, consider that originally, the Huskers were slated to end the year with the following stretch — at Ohio State, home against Penn State, at Iowa, at Wisconsin and then home against Minnesota to end the regular season.
Arguably, that closing stretch is even more difficult than the four-game stretch to open this season. Even then, complaining about a front-loaded or back-loaded schedule is missing the point.
For a team that fans, players and coaches alike all badly want to see succeed and compete for championships, why shy away from tough competition? The old adage “to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” exists for a reason.
In 1995, the Huskers played four teams that would finish inside the top 10 of the final AP poll during a six-game stretch to end the year, including Florida in the Fiesta Bowl. In those four games, they outscored their opponents 196-73. That ‘95 team is widely regarded as one of the best college football teams ever.
If fans want the Huskers to return to the glories of the mid to late 1990s, they should relish the opportunity to test and prove themselves against tough competition. To win championships, you need to be prepared to face championship-caliber teams.
So no, Husker fans, the Big Ten isn’t conspiring against Nebraska because it spoke out and led the fight to play this fall. Could the schedule have been more evenly balanced? Sure, but teams that want to be great need to be ready to play great teams to prove themselves.
In the end, it doesn’t matter where Ohio State, Penn State or Wisconsin fall on the schedule. For the Huskers to return to championship contention, they’re going to have to beat those teams at some point anyway.