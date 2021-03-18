More than 10 years later, I can still pinpoint the exact moment I got hooked on March Madness.
It was March 20, 2010. In one corner stood the Big 12 juggernaut, the No. 1 overall seed Kansas Jayhawks. In the other was the 9-seed Northern Iowa Panthers, the Missouri Valley champs who were making their sixth-ever appearance in the tournament.
Seniors Jordan Eglseder and Ali Farokhmanesh ignited the Panthers early. Two-and-a-half minutes into the game, Northern Iowa led 10-2. Midway through the second half, the Panthers led 52-41. However, aided by four Northern Iowa turnovers in the final three minutes, Kansas rallied, cutting the deficit to a single point on a layup by senior guard Sherron Collins with 43 seconds left.
Northern Iowa 63, Kansas 62. The Panthers had the ball with a chance to close out a massive upset. What followed is the epitome of March Madness.
Redshirt freshman forward Jake Koch inbounded the ball to his older brother, senior forward Adam Koch, who dished it back to Jake. The younger Koch then flipped a bounce pass to junior point guard Kwadzo Ahelegbe, who found Farokhmanesh wide open on the wing with 37 seconds remaining.
Under these circumstances, conventional wisdom might suggest dribbling the ball out to burn several extra seconds off the clock in order to leave Kansas with less time on its final possession.
Farokhmanesh, who had missed seven straight shots, pulled up and let the ball fly.
“Farokhmanesh, a three….GOOOD!” play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan boomed.
Harlan’s partner, Dan Bonner, was stunned.
“You can’t be serious with that shot!” he cried.
Nearly 35 seconds still remained, but Farokhmanesh’s triple was the stone that toppled Kansas, the basketball Goliath. Final score: Northern Iowa 69, Kansas 67. The Panthers reached the Sweet 16 for the first (and only) time in program history.
I, an 11-year-old kid watching it all unfold from the couch in our living room, was hooked on the glories of March. To this day, I firmly believe the NCAA Tournament is the greatest event in sports, and the two days that make up the Round of 64 are the two greatest days on the sports calendar.
There’s a lot to love about the tournament affectionately known as the Big Dance. The atmosphere is electric. Perhaps to be expected from a postseason tournament, usually at least one team in each game plays pretty well. The stunning upsets that bust brackets across the country as teams make Cinderella runs are always highlights. In the early rounds, there are games almost all day long.
On top of all that, the broadcasters are always stellar.
Look at the phenomenal lineup for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Kevin Harlan and Ian Eagle are probably my two favorite announcers in the business today. I’m also fond of Spero Dedes, Brian Anderson, Brad Nessler, Jim Nantz and Andrew Catalon. That’s a whopping seven broadcasters I either like or love, all of which will be calling games over the next three weeks.
Though I’m certainly no broadcasting expert, I often find myself gravitating to the announcers who are able to match the energy of their calls with the energy of the fast-paced game of basketball. On nearly every occasion, the NCAA Tournament announcers rise to the task.
When the high-flying Florida Gulf Coast Eagles upended 2-seed Georgetown and 7-seed San Diego State in the South Regional on their way to becoming the first 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16 in 2013, Harlan provided the needed pizzaz for the Eagles’ now widely-known nickname “Dunk City” behind the mic.
That same year in the same region, longtime announcer Marv Albert called Michigan sophomore guard Trey Burke’s memorable deep 3-pointer to force overtime in No. 4 seed Michigan’s Sweet 16 win over No. 1 seed Kansas.
In 2014, when 12-seed Stephen F. Austin forced overtime in an eventual 77-75 upset of 5-seed VCU, Catalon delivered a solid call of the unlikely four-point play that tied the game with 3.5 seconds remaining in regulation.
Catalon also called 14-seed Georgia State’s 57-56 upset of 3-seed Baylor in the West Regional the following year. Although I frequently make fun of his partner Steve Lappas’, “You’ve gotta push this to the basket. Take it to the basket guys, there’s nine seconds” comment just before junior guard R.J. Hunter’s game-winning trey from long range, Catalon’s call of the shot itself was a great voice for one of the more memorable shots in March Madness history. His call also included the mention of the team’s head coach and R.J.’s father Ron falling off his stool in the aftermath of the bucket.
In 2016, Carter Blackburn immortalized senior guard Paul Jesperson’s half-court heave to lift 11-seed Northern Iowa over 6-seed Texas in the West Regional as an “all-time NCAA Tournament shot.”
That same year, Anderson smartly called junior guard Bronson Koenig’s buzzer-beater in 7-seed Wisconsin’s win over 2-seed Xavier to advance to the Sweet 16 in the East Regional. Where Anderson’s call excelled was in allowing the moment to breathe.
While the call of the shot itself is good in and of itself, Anderson concludes by saying Wisconsin won and then got out of the way and allowed the sounds of the celebration to tell the rest of the story. In the clip, Anderson stops talking 10 seconds in and then doesn’t speak again until the 40-second mark. When an announcer can deliver a good call and then back away and let the reaction inside the arena tell the story, it makes the overall moment much stronger.
Villanova and North Carolina staged an instant classic in the 2016 national championship game, and the broadcasting team of Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery delivered a stellar call of the game’s thrilling final minute, culminating in junior forward Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the title for the Wildcats.
The trio delivered another good outing during the 2017 Elite Eight, when sophomore forward Luke Maye’s clutch bucket lifted North Carolina past Kentucky.
The 2018 tournament brought about some great games and amazing runs, and the broadcasters delivered excellent commentary to match the play. Harlan called the opening game of the Round of 64, a Rhode Island overtime win over dynamic freshman guard Trae Young and Oklahoma. Dedes provided the voice to the start 11-seed Loyola-Chicago’s Final Four run, handling broadcast duties for the Ramblers’ thrilling upsets over 6-seed Miami and 3-seed Tennessee on the opening weekend.
In the Sweet 16, Anderson participated in the Ramblers’ Cinderella run, calling their thrilling win over Nevada.
Catalon, meanwhile, called 7-seed Nevada’s comeback wins over both 10-seed Texas and 2-seed Cincinnati — the latter a 22-point rally over the game’s final 10 minutes. He also provided the commentary for Florida State’s comeback win over Xavier in the Round of 32, which was only the second-biggest upset of a 1-seed on the opening weekend.
Of course, the biggest upset belonged to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The Retrievers dropped 53 second-half points on top overall seed Virginia en route to a 74-54 blowout and the first-ever win by a 16-seed over a 1-seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament. The trio of Nantz, Hill and Raftery provided the call for the historic upset.
In the most recent edition of the NCAA Tournament in 2019, Dedes was behind the mic for three big upsets on the same day in the Round of 64. 12-seed Oregon downed 5-seed Wisconsin, 13-seed UC Irvine stunned 4-seed Kansas State for its first-ever NCAA Tournament win and 12-seed Liberty toppled 5-seed Mississippi State for its first March Madness victory.
Even though 7-seed Wofford’s win over 10-seed Seton Hall wasn’t a major upset, I thoroughly enjoyed Eagle’s call of the game, especially during Wofford’s 17-2 run over the game’s final 4:20. In particular, Eagle’s euphoric, “Fletcher Magee is not human!” still gives me chills to this day.
Additionally, Anderson called a pair of overtime classics in the tournament’s second weekend — Purdue-Tennessee in the Sweet 16 and Purdue-Virginia in the Elite Eight.
Against the Volunteers, Purdue senior guard Ryan Cline scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half and buried four threes over the final five minutes in regulation to help the Boilermakers advance.
As great as Purdue’s Sweet 16 win over Tennessee was, its loss against Virginia in the Elite Eight was even better. The Boilermakers’ showdown against the Cavaliers is up there with Duke-Kentucky in 1992 on a short list of the greatest Elite Eight games in March Madness history.
Boilermaker junior guard Carsen Edwards dropped 42 points on 10-of-19 shooting from beyond the arc for Purdue, but somehow his monster performance wasn’t enough. Virginia forced overtime on a wild sequence in the final five seconds, as junior forward Mamadi Diakite tipped a missed free throw from junior guard Ty Jerome back toward midcourt, where freshman guard Kihei Clark threw it back to Diakite, who drained a two-pointer as time expired to force overtime.
In two overtime classics, Anderson called a pair of phenomenal games. Good announcers are supposed to add to the action unfolding and enhance the biggest moments of a game. Every single time someone on either team made a big shot, Anderson brought the needed energy and excitement to the call.
March Madness is my favorite sporting event each year for a variety of reasons. The passion, the energy, the atmosphere and the play on the court are all fantastic. The underdogs and Cinderella stories are easy to root for. Just as importantly, it boasts a fantastic group of announcers featuring some of the best in the business, each of whom elevates the unfolding action with great commentary from the booth.