Heading into the season, major question marks were raised over who exactly would replicate the playmaking ability of guard Cam Mack, one of the highest producers of assists in the Big Ten last year.
Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg, however, wasn’t worried much about that.
Hoiberg had seen the role that sophomore guard Dalano Banton would eventually play in the offense as he sat out in 2019-20 for his redshirt season at Nebraska. The 6-foot-9 guard was seen as a curiosity transferring out of Western Kentucky, but Hoiberg’s commitment to the player as the spearhead of his offense has paid out early. Banton’s role has helped to propel the team past McNeese State, North Dakota State and nearly over Nevada, as well. According to Hoiberg, one of his best attributes is his personality.
“Dalano certainly is an energy-giver with his ability. He doesn’t have a bad day. He comes in here when we have things we’re not doing right, he tries to get everybody out of it,” Hoiberg said at Monday’s press conference. “The thing I’ve been most pleased with Dalano is how he’s taken over as a leader of this group. Guys respect him, because they see how he works, how he talks, what he’s all about.”
Banton’s leadership has helped to glue the team together in pursuit of a common goal. Hoiberg remarked on Banton's communication skills, and his overall demeanor. Banton, however, gives up his exceptional start to his teammates.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who are talkative... Leaders lead by example, so I feel that if I can talk I can get that to trickle down with everything, and sometimes that doesn’t start from me,” Banton said. “We’re all leading each other and we never hang our heads down, and with this team we’re looking to head in the right direction...We all love each other and it just flows, nothing’s forced.”
Banton’s positive presence on the team is partly due to his experiences from last year. He noticed that Hobierg’s first-year Huskers lacked a strong leadership presence on the team and a strong voice to help guide the locker room, which may have resulted in some more negative outcomes than would otherwise have occurred.
Nevertheless, he looked forward to receiving the keys to Hoiberg’s offense in 2020-21, and despite not playing a college basketball game in over a year, Banton dominated the Huskers’ season-opener against McNeese State. Most importantly, he enjoyed his time doing so. .
“Once that tipoff happened, it feels like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be...It all felt right,” Banton said. “I’m not going to say I wasn’t nervous, I haven’t played in a long time, so there were a little bit of nerves in me. But I had a great time out there my first time back and it felt like no other.”
Banton has started the season averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. On top of this, Banton has the 36th highest assist rate in the nation and 89th highest block percentage.
The contributions of Banton and the rest of the team in the Golden Window Classic helped lead the Huskers to a relatively successful competition, but there was plenty to reflect on for Hoiberg in training the days after.
“We’ve been very aggressive on the defensive end...but you have to be under control as well,” Hoiberg said. “That was the problem in the Nevada game, when we put them in the bonus with fourteen-and-a-half minutes to go in the second half...It’s an important concept for our team to defend without fouling.”
Nebraska, so far, has exhibited exceptional ability to force turnovers from its first three games. It ranks eighth in the nation in steal percentage, ninth in turnover percentage and 82nd in non-steal turnover percentage. A lot of the reason for this is junior guard Teddy Allen, who has steamed ahead with the eighth-best steal percentage for any individual player in the nation.
However, this emphasis on turnovers has some downsides, namely that it requires gambling on the part of the defense. This was exploited in the game against Nevada, where the Wolf Pack shot 17 of their 22 free throws in the second half alone.
This remains a concern for the Huskers because South Dakota, their opponent on Tuesday, is an above-average team when it comes to drawing and converting free throws. This season, it currently ranks 84th in free throw rate and 81st in free throw conversion.
Despite all focus being paid on South Dakota, the Huskers are aware of their potential prospects in the Big Ten in the coming months. Going into the season, the Huskers were considered by far the weak link of the conference, with almost all teams in the conference considered high favorites for contention in March.
In this early part of the season, the conference’s strength has only been proven, and Hoiberg knows this well.
“We’ll figure out the conference when we get there. But you know it’s gonna be a battle,” Hoiberg said. “Right now, the only game in our minds is the one against South Dakota.”