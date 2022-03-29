Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms this afternoon. High 74F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.