When a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team squares off against a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team, there always seems to be a predetermined outcome in any college football fan’s mind.
The FBS team should destroy the FCS team.
No matter how early in an FBS-FCS game, if the score is close, the word ‘upset’ spreads fast. Last Saturday, Nebraska led Fordham just 10-7 with under five minutes left in the first half, and the curious watcher may have tuned in with the hopes of something good brewing.
In a 10-minute stretch, Nebraska ballooned that once three-point game to a 31-7 lead and made the game a foregone conclusion. After the game, head coach Scott Frost emphasized how important it was to win that stretch, something which had failed to happen in Champaign, Illinois the week prior.
Against the Illini, Nebraska conceded 21 points in the ten minutes between the end of the first and beginning of the second half, giving up two second-quarter touchdowns before Illinois went on an eight-minute touchdown drive to start the third quarter. The Huskers went from up 9-2 to down 23-9, eventually losing 30-22.
First, I’d like to test this claim: whether or not this ten-minute stretch is actually as important as Frost claims.
Let’s start off simple: here’s some work on how point differential, a common stat to see which teams are better than others, shows that the top teams in college football are dominant during this stretch.
With all charts in this story, the data ranges from 2018, the beginning of Scott Frost’s tenure, to 2020.
The usual suspects round out the top with Clemson taking the overall lead. This isn’t much of a surprise, but turnovers are a bit different. During that 10-minute stretch, the best team at protecting the ball and creating some havoc on the defensive end is Iowa.
The Hawkeyes are at a +11 turnover differential, but the biggest shocker is Nebraska, which is +6 in the turnover differential during this stretch. There is a catch, however. Senior safety Deontai Williams' interception against Fordham was the first turnover forced in that time frame since the 2019 season opener.
This shows just how much turnovers swing a game. For reference, Iowa is -14 in point differential for this 10-minute stretch, worse than Nebraska, yet has consistently won more games and given up only 77 points total.
The Hawkeyes may appear to be an exception, but that’s what turnovers do — throw a wrench into any team’s plans. Nebraska hasn’t forced a turnover in Big Ten play since 2018.
That marks one of the first noticeable features about Nebraska’s play, which is about dead-even despite having an upper hand in turnovers. A +4 point differential doesn’t truly mean that much since any 10-minute stretch can be subject to wild fluctuations in scoring.
Instead, let’s shift our sights to a different way of measuring impact: ESPN’s win probability model. The goal of this is simple, denoting which stretches of the game have added the most to a team’s chances of winning.
This is a lot, but win probability comes from ESPN’s model and Win Probability Added (WPA) is based on each play added to the team’s likelihood of winning. The most vital stretch, according to the model, comes from the last five minutes of the second quarter to the first five minutes of the third quarter.
Frost’s claim appears rather valid then — it seems a good idea to get something going on either side of the ball while closer to halftime. That stretch is also where the best teams maintain a push, seen in point differential and total added win probability during that stretch.
As seen, turnovers don’t make the best teams during this stretch. The best teams are scoring here, and they don’t necessarily play the best defense. Nebraska has given up 100 points in this stretch, which is middle of the pack in the Big Ten.
There either needs to be an extreme change in offense or defense to make Nebraska better in this crucial moment. The most noteworthy part is that offenses far more often flip the script to the team’s advantage far more often than the defense does in these situations.
What Nebraska has going is its absurdly high early down success rate of 49%, but there is an immediate catch to that. The Huskers average about .13 predicted points added per play here, meaning that the Huskers get the minimum to be closer.
That’s still fine, but also shows an inconsistency on early downs that make an ugly appearance on third. Nebraska is only 33% on third downs, this state of affairs is usually more obvious in passing situations.
When Nebraska passes, it ranks among the bottom half of the country. Still, this is also a spot where real progress can be made, with tempo being worked to its full advantage. Frost is no stranger to going fast in these situations, as seen back in Central Florida and Oregon.
Another potential advantage of Nebraska’s reliance on the ground is that defenses could be left with a front-more build to stop the run, making the pass more viable as a result. Tempo, combined with a defensive look for stopping the run, can work directly into Frost’s hands. Either way, Frost is onto something concerning the importance of this stretch of the game.
Now, executing those plans is a different story. Luckily, Nebraska’s hopefully improved air attack can swing games in its favor during this timeframe.