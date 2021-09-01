There was a bit over nine minutes remaining on Saturday afternoon when Nebraska got the ball back, looking to cut the deficit to one possession. At its own nine-yard line, Nebraska took what felt like an eternity to drive down and eventually score a touchdown.
A drive like this had me searching in the aftermath of the Huskers’ 30-22 loss to Illinois. If there was another example where a drive had gone like this with so many designed runs while down two possessions.
To add further insult to injury, Nebraska ran the ball four consecutive times before throwing a fourth-down touchdown. This four-play portion spanned from 4:29 to 2:56 in the fourth quarter, about a minute and a half spent on just four plays. The drive took 6:42 off the clock in total, nearly dooming the game.
The rest of the teams who had a drive similar to Nebraska all passed a bit more while the Huskers attempted to establish the run. Freshman running back Rahmir Johnson had four carries on that fateful drive, taking up at least another minute of game time with his carries and going for 11 yards.
What makes this drive worse is that the seven designed handoffs for the running backs went for just 16 yards, creating no explosive plays. This sudden switch to the rushing attack was near incomprehensible.
A slow drive still could have had some benefits despite the strange decision-making along the way. After cutting the lead to 30-22 with a little under three minutes left, Nebraska trotted out its extra-point team instead of a two-point conversion.
This was a sign that Nebraska wanted to play for overtime. Down eight points, a converted extra point would’ve put Nebraska down seven points, with an ensuing stop, touchdown and extra point needed for the Huskers to send the game to overtime.
Nebraska instead trotted out senior kicker Connor Culp, who missed an extra point earlier in the game, to put the Huskers down seven.
Culp missed, but he shouldn’t have even been on the field at that point. This decision looks more confusing with head coach Scott Frost’s Monday press conference comments, in which he said he scrapped half the game plan due to Illinois’ defensive alignment.
If the offensive game plan was this thin from the start, extending the game would hurt more than help. The Huskers already had little to work with, according to Frost, so more offensive scheming may not have ended well.
In the NFL, one trend quickly picking up steam is two-point conversions. More teams are going for two, whether losing or winning, to increase their chances of victory with little to no downside.
The calculations here use win-probability graphs to state its case when to go for two, but the motivation behind it is simple: going for two when down increases a team’s chances of winning and gives a team more information with more time left.
Since 2014, there have only been 21 such two-point attempts when a team is down 14 points at the beginning of a drive and scores a touchdown. Of those 21 attempts, 14 were in 2019 and 2020.
Acloser analysis of these trends, previously highlighted in the NFL ranks by ESPN’s Seth Walder, provides interesting results when it comes to the two-point conversion.
In college football, the successful two-point conversion is lower as a whole, falling to 43% in 2020 after a 47% success rate in 2019. On the other hand, extra points in 2020 hovered at around 96.5%, or nearly automatic.
In any case, let’s do some quick calculations for a team down 14 points looking to win the game. First, let’s look at going for two after the first touchdown and hypothetically getting a stop before another touchdown. I used NCAA averages over the last six seasons since Nebraska hasn’t had many two-point attempts over that stretch and just four under Frost.
This is also contingent on a team’s defense stopping the opposition after the first touchdown and then scoring another touchdown. Nebraska achieved the first half of this against Illinois.
Below is the probability for each set of possible outcomes, with outcomes that have like results being added into each other.
Go for Two on First Touchdown
Convert first two-point conversion and then score another touchdown along with making XP, win:
.43 * .965 = 41.495 % Win
Miss first two-point conversion and then make second two-point after scoring, go to overtime:
.57 * .43 = 24.51% Overtime
Make first two-point conversion and then miss the next extra point, go to overtime:
.43 * .035 = 1.505% Overtime
Miss both two-point conversions, lose:
.57 * .57 = 32.49% Lose
Nebraska thus has a 41.495% chance of winning, a 32.49% chance of losing and a 26% chance of tying when going for two on the first touchdown. That puts going for two into Nebraska’s favor, but losing is a distinct possibility. Now let’s see the probabilities with attempting an extra point first:
Extra Points
Make both extra points, go to overtime:
.965 * .965 = 93.12% Overtime
Miss first extra point and miss the two point-conversion, lose:
.035 * .57 = 1.995% Lose
Miss first extra point and make the two point-conversion, go to overtime:
.035 * .43 = 1.505% Overtime
Make first extra point and miss second extra point, lose:
.965 * .035 = 3.375% Lose
With extra points first, the chances of going to overtime jump to nearly 94%, while losing hovers a little above 5%. This only possibly sends the game to overtime, a likely coin flip to determine the winner, where a team has a 47% chance to win in overtime and 53% chance to lose in overtime.
Yes, going into overtime gives Nebraska the highest chance of winning, but losing is still more likely than winning, unlike the first option. Now, let’s view what would happen in the set of possibilities for a first extra point and second two-point attempt.
Second Touchdown Two-Point Attempt
Convert two-point conversion on second touchdown and make first extra point, win:
.43 * .965 = 41.495 % Win
Make first extra point and then miss the two, lose:
.965 * .57 = 55 % Lose
Miss first extra point and miss the two point-conversion, lose:
.035 * .57 = 1.995% Lose
Miss first XP and make the two point-conversion, overtime:
.035 * .57 = 1.505% Overtime
Losing goes up to 57% while winning hovers at 41.495%, with a regulation overtime at about 1.505%. In other words, the chances of losing goes up much more if a team attempts an extra point first before going for two.
These numbers, relative to the extra point chances alone, are not on Nebraska’s side to go into overtime.
The chance to lose is significantly higher in college, favoring going for two despite the lower win percentage compared to the NFL. Nebraska’s drive took over six minutes, a long drive for a team who still needed another possession and touchdown.
Instead, Nebraska took the safest option to come back against Illinois.
In the end, a team should not let a coin toss determine its fate when it can win it itself. After all, Nebraska has the most famous two-point attempt of all-time in college football history, one that perhaps fell just short, but is now remembered as going for the win instead of securing a tie.
This fourth quarter drive showcased none of the aggression Frost was brought in for, instead establishing a hopeless ground game and kicking Nebraska’s problems down the road. With Nebraska famously playing close games under Frost, relying on two-point conversions late in games could flip the script in the Huskers’ favor.