In less than two weeks, there will be a bracket for the NCAA volleyball tournament. After a 15 month wait, volleyball’s postseason will finally arrive in Omaha with a smaller than usual load.
Only 48 teams will be in the tournament instead of the usual 64, which means just 16 at-large teams instead of 32. This decision was made in late 2020, but there are calls for change, even with the tournament so close.
Wisconsin volleyball head coach Kelly Sheffield tweeted Monday about increasing the field back to 64, referencing that the ongoing men’s basketball tournament did not see a reduction in teams.
In classic NCAA fashion, there have been no changes made to the 2021 postseason volleyball tournament, thus making every at-large bid drastically more competitive than before. With the at-large teams cut down to 16, the Big Ten has shown why it’s one of the premier conferences this season.
No. 1 Wisconsin will win the Big Ten. The Badgers stayed undefeated despite missing senior setter Sydney Hilley in their 3-1 win against No. 4 Minnesota last Sunday.
Wisconsin hasn’t dropped from No. 1 in the rankings this season and has lost only three sets in its 11-0 start. That includes going 6-0 in sets against No. 10 Purdue on opening weekend and not having a single match go to five sets.
The way the Badgers are playing, the conference title is theirs — and the auto-bid along with it. Wisconsin will most likely be the top overall seed in the tournament, too. Another Big Ten team could also grab a top tournament seed.
No. 9 Ohio State is the surprise of the Big Ten, as the Buckeyes are 15-1, a record that includes a sweep of Penn State and a series split against Nebraska. The 15-1 record easily puts the Buckeyes into the tournament and also gives them the second-best chance to take the conference crown and auto-bid.
Ohio State isn’t scheduled to play Minnesota or Wisconsin, which hurts its chances at grabbing the fourth one seed, but the Buckeyes’ impressive season has proven to be no fluke. A 15-1 Big Ten record is impressive in any season, and finishing 19-1 should launch Ohio State into the one seed conversation.
In the AVCA polls, the Buckeyes are judged more harshly and are stuck behind the top eight. Ohio State started the season unranked, so poll momentum may have stopped from going to the top while Nebraska and Minnesota started in the preseason top five.
Even in a pandemic, Nebraska volleyball is a constant. The Huskers are now the only school to be ranked in every AVCA poll since 1982 and will likely extend their tournament appearance streak to 38 seasons.
Nebraska is third in the Big Ten at 12-2, with the only losses coming against Minnesota and a five-set thriller to the Buckeyes. The Huskers couldn’t play Wisconsin, and as a result, missed out on their best chance to grab the one seed and the conference crown.
Still, there is an opportunity for Nebraska to obtain the one seed with matches against Michigan and then Penn State.
The Golden Gophers are another prime candidate to earn the fourth number one despite dropping 3-1 against Wisconsin. Minnesota now has two losses but remains in the top five of the rankings.
In a normal season, No. 10 Purdue and No. 12 Penn State would safely be in with an at-large bid, but that isn’t the case this year. The only locks, therefore, are the aforementioned Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota and Nebraska.
The At-Large Issue
No. 10 Purdue and No. 12 Penn State are the most interesting cases for the selection committee with regards to the Big Ten. The five losses for each school would not be noteworthy in a normal season, but in only 20 games, the record looks much worse.
The Nittany Lions are 9-5 while Purdue is 11-5; both are solid records, but the tournament rules have changed. If Penn State and Purdue were both in, five of the 16 at-larges would go to the Big Ten.
A quick look at the AVCA top 25 has 14 potential at-large teams besides Ohio State, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Within the top 25, there are five Pac-12 teams. One of those Pac-12 teams will get an auto-bid for winning the conference, leaving four possible at-large squads. The ACC also has four candidates within the top 25, and the WCC has two teams in the top 25.
That’s an additional 10 teams within the at-large pool along with Florida and Baylor. There will be a ranked team missing the tournament and, with no plans to expand, the issue becomes balancing a fair tournament and the natural favoritism for premier conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12.
One popular metric the volleyball selection committee uses to evaluate teams and properly seed teams is the RPI. Currently, the highest rated Big Ten team is Minnesota at No. 13.
The team with the highest RPI: Fairfield of the MAAC at 4-0. In other words, this schedule metric should be useless for seeding teams.
Penn State and Purdue have the most losses among the top 25 teams and split the series against one another. Other than the two matches against each other, the two schools are a combined 0-8 against the top four of the Big Ten.
There are chances for both schools to add wins with Penn State playing Nebraska and Wisconsin and with Purdue playing Ohio State this weekend.
Despite the upcoming opportunities, there’s no guarantee that the committee will see that and instead try to balance out the different conferences. A five-loss Big Ten team making the tournament over a two-loss WCC team such as Pepperdine or San Diego is a bad look for a postseason that many teams have a strong argument for being in.