Nebraska’s game plan was simple against No. 5 Ohio State: run the ball and dominate time of possession in an effort to keep the Buckeyes’ talented offense off the field.
The Husker offensive line held up its end of the bargain, performing like one of the best units in the country on Saturday. On the ground, Nebraska ran for 210 yards on 36 carries and averaged 5.8 yards per carry.
Nebraska ran over a usually stout Buckeye run defense, and the biggest reason for that was the offensive line. It’s hard to quantify an offensive line’s contribution to the ground game, but over the last few years a definition and language has started to form for college football offensive line contribution.
If a run gains zero to three yards, the offensive line gets 100% credit, while any rushing loss hurts the offensive line rushing rating by 125%. Then, a four to eight yard gain is worth 50% credit to the offensive line. In theory, the best offensive lines are credited with five yards per rush, and the runner does the rest.
Now that we have an idea of giving yards to the offensive line, the total amount of yards made by the offensive line can be divided by the total carries. This gives us offensive line yards per carry, how many yards the offensive line created per carry.
Another important part is to filter out garbage time, a common argument for why struggling teams do well on offense. College football’s SP+ ratings, a college football ratings system made by ESPN’s Bill Connelly, filters out garbage time when the ratings change.
Connelly’s garbage time definition, a lead of 43 points or more in the first quarter, a lead of 37 points or more in the second quarter, a lead of 29 points or more in the third quarter and a lead of 22 points or more in the fourth quarter. All the following charts will filter out garbage time.
Now that the definitions are out of the way, let’s see how Nebraska’s offensive line did against Ohio State on the ground and compare to all of college football during week eight.
The Huskers offensive line was among the best in the country at creating rushing yards after week one. That made life easier on the Huskers’ running attack. In particular, senior Dedrick Mills, redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey and junior quarterback Adrian Martinez were viable threats on the ground.
The other metric, success rate, is where Nebraska’s ground game was at its best. Success rate is a way to quantify staying ahead of the sticks where a team gains 50% of yards needed on a first down, 70% of yards needed on a second down or converting a third/fourth down.
Nebraska was at 64% when running the ball, one of the highest measures in the nation. Husker runners seized almost any opportunity to move the ball, and they were rarely touched in the backfield, a credit to an outstanding offensive line performance during week eight.
Less than 20% of Nebraska’s run went for zero or less yards against Ohio State when the game mattered. The Husker offensive line handled the Buckeye run defense well but that leaves one major part of the offense out of the picture.
On the passing front, the offensive line held their own against a normally ferocious Ohio State front seven. Last season, the Buckeyes had seven sacks and Martinez struggled to complete passes at times.
Saturday, Martinez and McCaffrey were not touched nearly as much in the backfield, and they were sacked just twice. Sacks, however, can be a volatile stat, not necessarily telling much about a team’s overall performance. and with no pressures counted, quantifying a pass blocker’s performance is much harder.
Despite a relatively clean game from the two, the Husker passing offense had an average performance and were reliant on shorter passes to start the season in comparison to the rest of the Big Ten.
Nebraska’s offense leaned on the ground game, but even the best offensive line performance will have negative rush plays. Nebraska’s ground game rarely went backwards, but when the Huskers did, the offense could not make up for the lost plays.