A rain delay, 10 walks and a walkoff hit from senior infielder Gunner Hellstrom highlighted a wild 7-6 win for Nebraska over the Hoosiers on Saturday.
Coming off of a disappointing offensive series against Rutgers at home, the Huskers rallied to plate two runs in the second inning. Then, an RBI double from freshman infielder Jack Steil highlighted the frame and gave Nebraska a 2-0 lead over Indiana.
Junior pitcher Cade Povich went to work early, striking out six of the first seven batters he faced with the other reaching base via a walk. The Hoosiers got one back in the fourth inning on a solo home run off the bat of junior infielder Cole Barr, cutting the lead to 2-1.
Then the rain began.
The bottom of the fourth inning was a mess, as Indiana, which came into the game the second-best fielding team in the conference, committed two errors. Nebraska scored a run on a throwing error from Hoosier freshman pitcher John Modugno as junior infielder Griffin Everitt came around to score.
Nebraska got aggressive and put on a squeeze play as Steil laid down a successful bunt, scoring senior outfielder Mojo Hagge and giving the Huskers a 4-1 lead. An hour-long rain delay halted the contest in the top of the fifth, and in turn flipped all the momentum to the Indiana dugout.
“It became pretty difficult with the rain coming down as hard as it was, both in the batter’s box and in the field to handle the ball,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “I was really proud of our mental toughness, we just kept coming back and kept answering and that’s the team we’ve been for 99% of the year.”
Junior pitcher Koty Frank replaced Povich coming out of the break, and struggled with command of his fastball. He walked three of the first four batters he faced to load the bases with one out. Sophomore outfielder Grant Richardson scored one runner with an RBI sacrifice fly to make the score 4-2.
“I think Cade wanted to go back out there, but I couldn’t in good conscience do that to him and his health,” Bolt said. “If it was a shorter rain delay that’s a different story, but we found a way to get it done.”
Barr came to the plate following his long ball the last time up, and crushed a three-run home run to dead center field to push Indiana in front 5-4. A defensive gem by Richardson in the bottom half of the inning robbed senior infielder Luke Roskam of a homer and kept the lead at one.
However, the Huskers fought back in the bottom of the seventh inning. Senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark walked to lead off the inning, and senior outfielder Joe Acker laid down a bunt single. A throwing error moved both runners to second and third to set the table with no outs.
After an 0-for-3 start to the game, junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach delivered an RBI single to tie the game at five with still no one out. A strikeout led to an RBI groundout from freshman infielder Max Anderson to put the Huskers back out in front 6-5.
Replacing Frank was junior pitcher Jake Bunz, who went 2.2 innings and exited the game with a runner on and two outs in the top of the eighth. Schwellenbach entered to keep the lead, but allowed a two-out double, then walked two, with the latter plating a run and evening the score at six.
Following a quiet top half of the ninth, the Huskers got a walk from Schwellenbach with one out to start things off. Junior infielder Cam Chick then slapped an infield single to third, moving Schwellenbach to third base after he was stealing on the pitch.
Hellstrom got the call to pinch hit with runners on first and third base, hitting a fastball to the right side for an RBI single and a 7-6 win. The much-needed victory for the Huskers snapped a three-game losing streak and improved their record to 21-10.
“Gunner is probably one of the better guys we have handling the bat, and we figured he had a good shot of putting the ball in play,” Bolt said. “To his credit he stayed ready all year long, and we were the aggressors all day, which put us in a good position.”
The story of the game was the defensive mistakes by the Hoosiers, who committed five errors. Indiana had won four straight and is ranked 24th in the nation, but were beaten in the end by Nebraska.
Walks continue to be a problem for the Huskers as they walked 10 batters, with the bullpen once again giving up five runs over their five innings of work. However, they only allowed three hits.
The Huskers will play a doubleheader tomorrow against Indiana and Rutgers at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., respectively. Both games will be aired on BTN+ at the Scarlet Knights home field in Piscataway, New Jersey.