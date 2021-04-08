Nebraska soccer announced its game against Minnesota in the Big Ten Regional Weekend has been ruled a no-contest due to health and safety concerns within the Nebraska program late Thursday night.
Three hours after the original kick off time of 4 p.m., the team announced it would be eliminated from Big Ten Regional Weekend. Nebraska originally stated there would be a delay in starting the match until 9 p.m. due to testing protocols, but later the two teams mutually agreed to call off the game.
As a result, the Huskers’ season is over. Nebraska’s final record of 2-5-3 leaves it well outside the NCAA Tournament window, and the Big Ten Regional Weekend was likely the team’s last chance to compete in the spring season.
As a result, the Golden Gophers advanced to the next round of the tournament.