One of the great problems of the 21st century is the proliferation of disinformation in common discourse. It’s a tactic that has steadily developed since the information wars of the late 20th century and is now a common part of discourse. Social media is the primary channel for the spread, and Twitter and Facebook are the two biggest offenders. This isn’t always information that’s simply wrong, though that is an asset to disinformation, but arguments made with the effect of distorting by any means unsavory parts of a person’s own belief system.
An insidious part of these campaigns come in the fact that the people who spread these tools believe in these arguments because they are unaware of their key flaws. Much like the coronavirus, disinformation is another infection altogether — one that people spread unknowingly, convinced that it couldn’t happen to them. Unless one is well-versed in this brand of disinformation, they are susceptible to it.
In the case of the aftermath of the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports, the narrative surrounding Commissioner Kevin Warren’s mismanagement of the situation does nothing more than service the disinformation campaign.
These arguments will be deconstructed on their own terms, even with the possible false assumptions that they make. How the argument works and why this mechanism itself is flawed is what’s important. The big false assumption which makes this disclaimer necessary is, in this case, the notion that Warren unilaterally made this decision by himself — this is probably not true. But again, the mechanism of these arguments is what’s important.
This is by no means a defense of Warren’s conduct during the crisis — he has severely mismanaged the situation, but one must understand where the ire of the masses comes from. In this case, it is not simple incompetence, but rather the decision itself which is most important to the disinformation campaign.
The façade of the argument surrounding Warren is that the way in which he made the decision, not taking the concerns of parents and university presidents into account, was fundamentally wrong. That he did not, and should have, taken these voices into account when making the decision. Notice what this argument does, or what effect it has. If one can’t see it, imagine a different situation.
Imagine that, instead of Warren deciding to cancel the season and the parents being the opposition, it was Warren who decided to continue the season and the parents who were on the other end calling for its cancellation. In this case, do we still think that the same people would be mad at the manner in which Warren made his decision?
Of course not. Rather, it would be Warren who was praised, and the parents derided. Even though the argument being put forth is that the manner in which Warren made his decision is at fault. The purpose of the arguments against Warren, generally, is to criticize the content of his decision indirectly.
Even if the argument took the form of “the way in which Warren made the decision is wrong, therefore the decision is wrong,” this is still a fallacy. What this argument does is assume that the manner in which a decision is made and its content are one in the same. The personal attacks on Warren do the legwork of discrediting the decision itself without touching it — a key signifier of disinformation.
The perceived hypocrisy of Warren allowing his son to play football at Southeastern Conference school Mississippi State in the fall is another form of this. While this may be hypocrisy, it does not as a result invalidate his decision or its content.
While it’s fair to criticize Warren on his conduct, refer back to the imagined scenario. We ought not fool ourselves into believing that all valid positions are held for equally valid reasons, and it’s easy to identify when one criticizes Warren in the service of the disinformation campaign. Criticizing Warren must come with significant asterisks as to intent because of how dangerous the disinformation campaign is.
Before going into attacks on local journalists, we must understand what this machine in particular serves. The purpose of this disinformation is to downplay the severity of COVID-19. The reason why people are spreading these false arguments against Warren and journalists traces back to a belief that the coronavirus is nowhere near as severe as health experts and authorities say.
The reason why people so desperately attack Warren on his character is because they are unwilling to dissect the reason why the decision was ultimately made — that there is a reasonable, all-encompassing medical rationale for not having football this season. When confronted on this issue, the individual engaging in denial will reveal themselves to be denying in whole or in part a pandemic that has claimed 176,000 American lives at the time of writing. This is not a favorable position to assume, so instead it is made indirectly.
Who exactly stands to benefit from downplaying the severity of COVID-19 is an interesting debate, but not for what we’re trying to accomplish. But when analyzing who most is responsible for disinformation campaigns, it is always important to look at who most stands to benefit from them.
Another way in which this machine is fed is through the conspiracy theory. The appealing mechanism of the conspiracy theory, in this case against local sports journalists, is that it seeks to discredit the vectors of information and thus call all information therein flawed and untrue. The most common form of this in the aftermath of the Big Ten decision is the idea that sports journalists, for some reason, wanted the season to be cancelled and conspired to do just that.
For people first encountering this, it may appear absurd. And its absurdity is actually its strongest draw. When one starts to believe in this cabal of sports journalists, any information to the contrary which comes from any journalist is only more proof to the existence of the conspiracy. While I said earlier that I will debate on these arguments on the flaw in their own mechanism, the problem of the conspiracy theory is that opposition to it is twisted into further proof of its existence. It’s impossible to prove a negative.
This sports journalist conspiracy serves coronavirus denial because it’s seen as more proof how the monolithic, evil “media” has twisted and fabricated the truth of something. People who believe sports journalists are evil and want to take sports away most commonly also believe that the media on the whole is evil and are engaging directly in a complete fabrication of events.
Though it may appear an insane extrapolation that sports journalists would want there to be no sports, the idea makes a lot more sense when put in the context of the idea that coronavirus on the whole is overblown. When a person believes this, it’s a rather natural deduction that anybody who is saying otherwise is conspiring against the truth.
While it’s incredibly difficult to tear people out of conspiracy theories, the best argument that comes to mind is that sports journalists only stand to lose from the current situation. When one asks for a reason why sports journalists would want there to be no sports, there is none. Though conspiracy theories operate on a complicated feedback loop, they are most often based on the most inane of falsehoods. The reason for this may be that if an individual is willing to believe in the falsehood, that makes them more susceptible to the rest of the conspiracy machine.
The lesson to be taken from this is not that spreading disinformation is a moral failing. When one does it purposefully, this is a fault. But for most people engaging in this rhetoric, it is because these arguments are appealing on a surface level.
But it also shouldn’t be taken as a sign of stupidity. Anybody, regardless of intelligence or literacy, is susceptible to disinformation up until the point it is revealed as such. While it may take 280 characters to say it, it can take several thousand words to debunk it. And its only purpose is to disenfranchise honest debate.
On another note, when analyzing the argument that you are making with a stranger online, don’t consider it merely on the basis of what you think it implies. Go deeper. Map out what it could possibly mean to somebody else. Sometimes, you realize that a natural deduction from your argument can be antithetical to your intended effect, assuming that the consumer’s worldview is far different from your own. When this happens, you are the one responsible for this, and must strive to make your intended effect clearer.