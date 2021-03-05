While at Nebraska, senior gymnast Griffin Kehler has made a huge impact on the program, earning All-American honors in 2018 and representing Nebraska at the NCAA Championships the year after that. He led his team to a third place finish and won two individual titles.
While his time at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in high school certainly helped him develop into a talented gymnast, Kehler believes that his current team has taken him to the next level.
“The team is what has kept me going,” Kehler said. “With club gymnastics, it's more learning about yourself whereas, with Division I gymnastics, you have 19 brothers looking at you to keep going and keep pushing.”
Kehler believes that brotherhood and accountability is what separates Nebraska’s team from others.
“Everyone has the same vision, same goal.” Kehler said. “It's just all paved the way for a lot of friendships and we love each other. I wouldn't ask for another team.”
Junior Liam Doherty-Herwitz, who transferred from UC Berkeley, can attest that their team chemistry is unique from other programs and is what drives their success.
“The team dynamics is the best I've ever seen,” Doherty-Herwitz said. “Everybody is really close and social which makes it really easy to compete together and motivate each other and keep each other accountable.”
Doherty-Herwitz said that Kehler was one of the first people to introduce themselves on the team when he arrived in Lincoln, and his supportiveness in and outside the gym has made a personal impact on him.
He said that he also believes that what makes Kehler a good captain is that he is good at reading people and making sure everyone is keeping their head up. This also means not forcing teammates to push themselves in an unhealthy way.
Kehler, who was also a team captain last year, was influenced by former team captains Connor Adamsick and Anton Stephenson to become the leader he is today.
“They really showed me what a leader should be and look like for this team.” Kehler said. “Being a captain was difficult last year because of COVID-19, so the one thing we made sure of was keeping the guys motivated, which was something they [Adamsick and Stephenson] emphasized as well.”
Kehler and the other current team captains, seniors Evan Hymanson and Zach Peters, are continuing with this mission going into the latter part of the season, trying to push everyone to be the best version of themselves. Kehler believes that having three captains on the team allows them to help each member of the team in different ways, whether it's the gym, in school or emotionally.
Doherty-Herwitz said that Kehler and the other team captains' leadership style helped the rest of the team get motivated after being away from the gym for several months last spring due to COVID-19.
“Some of us got unmotivated for a minute just because it was so hard on all of us,” Doherty-Herwitz said. “But as soon as we got back in the gym they pushed us to pick up where we left off and get right back on top where we are supposed to be.”
Both Kehler and Doherty-Herwitz believe their team is looking the best they’ve seen thus far, and think Nebraska has a good shot at making noise at the 2021 Big Ten Championships.
Kehler finds great pride in representing Nebraska, and his role as an athlete and leader on the team makes him want to give back to the program, even after he puts on his uniform for the last time.
”This sport has been in my life ever since I was four,” Kehler said. “I love it, so even if I don’t go back doing the sport I would love to still be a part of it whether through coaching or recruiting or anything like that.”
However, his time as a Husker isn't quite over yet. Kehler will compete with his team a couple more times this season before the Big Ten Championships on April 3rd, and will also have the option of a fifth year due to COVID-19. The fifth year is an interesting proposition, but a far away decision, too, and Kehler will keep it that way for the moment.
“All in all I think I'll definitely have a big decision at the end of the season,” Kehler said. “But for right now I am just looking to help the team finish this season off strong so that we can show all the hard work that we’ve put in.”
As Kehler looks ahead, he sees a bittersweet future, one without repping the scarlet and cream and seeing his teammates every day, but also one with the lessons he learned as a Husker.
“Everyone says it and you hear it all the time, ‘there's no place like Nebraska,’ but I don’t think you really understand until you're here.” Kehler said. “I'm going to miss this university, these guys, these coaches, everything. They made me the person I am today by teaching me leadership, determination, passion, motivation.”