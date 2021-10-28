A bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Nebraska football.
The Huskers sit at 3-5, losing four of their last five games, with all four losses being by seven points or less. The timing especially proved as an opportunity for the players to recharge from playing eight consecutive games.
"I am glad we got a bye week," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said at Thursday’s press conference. "Our kids needed a little bit of rest and I have seen another spring in their step. That being said, it is great being back around the guys this week.
In the Minnesota game on Oct. 16, it appeared that junior quarterback Adrian Martinez was limited in his mobility and that was confirmed in the days following the game. Martinez had described himself as not ‘100%’ during the Minnesota game but a week off has Frost holding an optimistic outlook, health-wise, for the quarterback.
“It got him healthier,” Frost said. “He’s been playing through a lot. He looks full speed so excited to see him at 100% again.”
Martinez’s health will be vital for Nebraska’s success come Saturday against Purdue, not just because the offense relies on Martinez but also in the all-important matchup in the trenches. In particular, Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis is another elite Big Ten pass-rusher that Martinez will have to deal with.
Frost described Karlaftis as a ‘game-wrecker,’ similar to Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and deservingly so. The ability of Martinez to evade Karlaftis a storyline to monitor, especially as his limited mobility against Minnesota hurt the ground attack of the Huskers.
The run game is not just centered around Martinez and against Minnesota, freshman running back Rahmir Johnson left the game with a head injury. That put the pressure on true freshman running back Jaquez Yant to take the majority of the carries, but Yant ultimately came up short as the featured back.
A staple of Nebraska’s offense was severed in Johnson but following the week off, Frost said that Johnson is “ready to go” for Purdue. A healthy Martinez and Johnson could reverse Nebraska’s fortunes against Purdue but Frost noted Thursday that Johnson’s backup is still unclear.
The inability of the offense to execute two Saturdays ago also coincided with another disappointing special teams performance. Senior kicker Connor Culp nailed a 50-yard first quarter field goal but his make was overshadowed by two egregious misses.
First another missed extra point, Culp’s third of the season, and then he missed a 27-yard fourth quarter field goal. Culp’s 2021 struggles have been a storyline for Nebraska but Frost noted that the bye week may have been beneficial for the LSU transfer’s mental state.
“I think stepping away sometimes helps if you’re in a little bit of a rut or going through something in your mind,” Frost said about Culp. “It probably did some good to get a week off.”
Still, the bye week also gave Frost and his staff time to re-evaluate the kicker spot. The coaches settled on another competition for the starting spot.
“We had competitions. In fact, we had a kick-off one day with four guys and all four guys did pretty well,” Frost said. “We got a decision to make.”
While the offense and special teams return to form, the Huskers defense will look to overcome the loss of a significant contributor on Saturday. Senior safety Deontai Williams exited the game against Minnesota in the third quarter after his interception, and though he may return at some point this season, his absence this weekend will have the Huskers down one in the secondary.
Williams’ injury comes before a matchup against the pass-heavy Boilermaker offense, who pass on nearly 60% of its plays, which puts Nebraska into an interesting position. Frost listed out several candidates such as freshmen safeties Myles Farmer and Noa Pola Gates, and also mentioned freshman defensive back Marques Buford Jr. as a viable substitute.
The one that stood out was Buford, who has taken snaps at cornerback, safety and on special teams this season.
“Just his level of maturity,” Frost said of Buford. “And I’ve said it a 100 times but that’s usually the key for someone to come in and have a great freshman year.”
Buford is a particularly interesting case since he, if listed as a starter, will have his hands full against the likes of junior wide receiver David Bell and junior tight end Payne Durham. Bell is the most productive receiver in all of the Big Ten in 2021 but was relatively limited in 2020.
Although Bell had 145 receiving yards on 10 catches in the 2020 match-up, 89 of those yards came on a catch where junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt and senior safety Marquel Dismuke collided with one another while defending a long pass.
Bell was rendered largely ineffective when the two teams met last season and so was the big-play ability of Purdue due to Taylor-Britt and the experienced safety tandem of Williams and Dismuke. Now, a third of the puzzle is gone and with a potential wildcard lining up in Williams’ spot.
Buford has the most experience, in comparison to Farmer and Pola-Gates, but is still very inexperienced. Still, Frost is holding onto the same philosophy that was used against slowing down the ultra-talented Bell and Purdue’s offense in 2020.
“He’s going to get his balls,” Frost said. “I think trying to limit big plays is the key. I don’t think you’re ever going to take a guy like that out of the game.”
Nebraska’s struggles after a week off have been well documented, with the Huskers failing to win once after such a week in Frost’s tenure. That can change against Purdue and with a team that, on the whole, is healthier than it has been in weeks, the opportunity for Frost’s first post-bye week victory is greater than ever.
“The guys have prepared well, again,” Frost said. “They’ve prepared well all year. This is a high-character team. I love their approach to everything and they’ve done a good job with that this week.”