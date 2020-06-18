To aid during the pandemic, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg plan to donate a portion of their salaries back to the Nebraska athletic department, NU announced Thursday.
The amount donated has yet to be determined as Nebraska's athletic department hasn’t finalized its budget.
“This athletic department has been so important to my family for several decades. Before I ever played or coached here, I was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan first,” Frost said to the Omaha World-Herald. “I wanted to do my small part to help ensure our athletic department and all of our teams have the necessary resources to compete for championships moving forward.”
Frost and Hoiberg follow other coaches, such as Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck and men's basketball coach Richard Pitino, in taking pay cuts to support college athletics.