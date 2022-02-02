Adding two signees on Wednesday to its 14 December additions, the 2022 Nebraska football recruiting class is now complete. The recruiting class ranks 41st in the nation and No. 10 in the Big Ten.
Nebraska’s Wednesday additions include three-star running back Ajay Allen from Monroe, Louisiana and four-star wide receiver Janiran Bonner from Ellenwood, Georgia. Head coach Scott Frost spoke highly of his recruits, stressing their depth at positions of need.
“[Bonner] is one of the guys where you put on his tape and it takes you about two plays to realize his athletic ability,” Frost said at Wednesday’s media availability. “[Allen] is a guy who can potentially do everything that we need a running back to do.”
The new recruiting class is just one aspect of how much the program has changed since 2021. Nebraska has 12 newcomers from the transfer portal, and four new offensive coaches, including a new offensive coordinator.
The most notable among the transfer portal additions are the two quarterbacks, ex-Texas junior Casey Thompson and ex-Florida State freshman Chubba Purdy. The introduction of two quarterbacks at the same time was a strategic move by Frost, wanting to get up to five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, which Nebraska currently sits at.
Frost did not give any indication if a starter had emerged from the transfers, or from one of the quarterbacks currently on the roster, and iterated hopes of a competition in the spring. No football action-related drills have been done yet, but Frost praised Thompson’s leadership during conditioning.
“The biggest thing I have noticed so far is the leadership and energy coming from those guys,” Frost said. “That’s what a quarterback is supposed to do, pick up the level of play from everyone around you, and that’s hard to do in your first few weeks on campus.”
Quarterbacks are not the only position group with major changes from the portal. The running back room lost two of its depth options in freshmen Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott III, and gained two new running backs from the portal to go along with the two in the recruiting class.
The Husker roster currently boasts seven scholarship running backs, setting the course for a camp competition to determine the starter. Most of those backs are freshmen and sophomores, a problem Frost hopes to rectify by bringing in junior college transfer and Husker junior Anthony Grant, the top junior college running back recruit in the nation.
The new pieces at quarterback and running back help play into the offensive overhaul brought in by the four new offensive coaches from all over the country. Mark Whipple, the new offensive coordinator, comes from Pitt, new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite hails from TCU and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph most recently coached at LSU.
“The staff that we had had been together for so long that we all spoke the same language. That was good from a continuity standpoint, maybe not great from a fresh ideas standpoint,” Frost said. “Now we have a lot of fresh ideas, and a little bit of a language barrier.”
The offensive philosophy has yet to be completely fleshed out, but Frost mentioned enjoying the challenge of trying to merge all of the different football ideas together. Some concepts, such as receiving route names, are unfamiliar to many in the program, creating a learning experience the staff will hope to seamlessly transition into.
Another coaching addition in the offseason was the hiring of Bill Busch as a full-time special teams coordinator, a position that Nebraska left unfilled in 2021 to its great detriment. In the past, Frost has blamed most of the teams’ special teams’ woes on specialist issues, which he reiterated on Monday while stressing the need for overall improvement in that area.
“If you’ve been in Nebraska [special teams] has been an issue for us,” Frost said. “[Bill Busch] was able to help us from a scheming standpoint last year and I think in a lot of ways we got better, but it was tough with him not being able to be on the field.”
Frost mentioned an injury to senior kicker Connor Culp, last year’s starter at the position, which resulted in a significant drop in the unit’s performance from 2020. Inconsistent punting and lack of a true kick returner were a couple of the issues plaguing the 2021 special teams.
Hoping to fix this, Furman kicker transfer Timmy Bleekrode and 2021 FCS Punter of the Year Brian Buschini from Montana have been brought in from the transfer portal. Another portal addition, wide receiver Trey Palmer from LSU, is in the thick of the conversation at kick returner, having returned one for a touchdown in his Tiger career.
Sophomore punter Daniel Cerni has been put on medical scholarship with a knee injury, and will not be with the team for spring ball. Other notable Huskers that will miss at least part of spring camp are senior tight end Travis Vokolek, redshirt freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr., senior outside linebacker Damian Jackson, and sophomore offensive linemen Turner Cocoran and Teddy Prochazka, according to Frost.
With almost as many portal additions as signees in the class, the recruiting landscape of college football is changing into something different than it was years ago. In looking to adapt to this new change, Frost mentioned hiring a recruiting coach who focuses solely on the transfer portal in the near future.
The emergence of the transfer portal has caused controversy amongst some coaches, but Frost stressed the need for the program to adjust with the time.
“It doesn’t really matter what I think or how comfortable I am. That’s the game and we have to play it,” Frost said. “Every school is losing kids that they don’t want to lose. It’s gonna change our structure a bit, but that’s the way it is so we're doing the best we can.”
Nebraska has had success with the transfer portal, currently sitting at the tenth best portal class, and the 35th best class with recruiting and portal combined.
The talent has been acquired from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, shaping up for an interesting spring ball with plenty of starting positions up for grabs.