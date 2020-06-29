On Monday, Husker football head coach Scott Frost announced to local media that five football players and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 since April.
With NU not announcing any testing data, it had been unclear whether or not any student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19.
However, when Frost spoke to two local media outlets today, including the Lincoln Journal Star, he announced that Nebraska has tested roughly 250 athletes and staff and found eight overall positive tests. Of the positive tests, two players and one staff member arrived in Lincoln from other places and then tested positive. The other three players caught the virus within the community.
Frost stated he’s confident none of these people have spread the virus to the community thanks in part to Nebraska’s health protocols and the overall health of the football team.