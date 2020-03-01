Senior guard Haanif Cheatham looked up to the rafters, pondering and pleading:
“Why is this happening?”
Freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo left his arms above his head, stunned. Sophomore guard Cam Mack was completely despondent.
It wasn’t supposed to happen like this.
Sunday was supposed to be a happy ending to a season of near-endless misery. Facing Northwestern (then 6-21, 1-16 Big Ten), Nebraska had a chance to snap a program-record 13-game losing streak and send Cheatham out of Lincoln with a win.
Instead, Nebraska couldn’t get out of its own way.
For the second straight season, Nebraska made a miracle comeback to force overtime on Senior Sunday. With fans headed for the exits at the final media timeout with just under four minutes left and Nebraska trailing by six, the Huskers flipped a switch. They scored five points in less than 30 seconds, and did just enough down the stretch to extend the game when a Northwestern prayer fell short.
None of it will be how this game will be remembered.
Instead, It will be remembered for two numbers. One statistic. Eight of thirty.
Never mind the 21 turnovers or the 7-for-11 shooting performance from the team’s only healthy senior. Sunday will be remembered for the 22 missed free throws on the day No. 22 was honored—the worst single-game performance from the charity stripe for a team that took at least 30 attempts in over ten years.
“We were fortunate,” was all Northwestern coach Chris Collins could say about Nebraska’s missed freebies.
Collins’ team took advantage of those misses, surviving a late push by the home team in front of a re-energized Pinnacle Bank Arena to start overtime on a 7-0 run and pull away to an eventual 81-76 victory.
With the win, the Wildcats moved into a tie with the Huskers for 13th place in the conference with both teams sitting at 2-16 in conference play. Northwestern’s only two green marks in conference play have been five-point wins over Nebraska.
2020’s Senior Sunday will be remembered for sadness and sorrow, two feelings that became synonymous with the 2019-2020 Nebraska basketball team.
“It’s unacceptable,” Cheatham said about the team’s free-throw woes after the loss. “You’re not going to win games like that and it showed today.”
Sunday’s game started out promising, with Northwestern missing its first three 3-point attempts and Nebraska jumping out to an 11-7 lead. Then the Wildcats moved their offense inside the 3-point line.
In an era where the 3-point shot and layups are taken at the highest rates, Northwestern made 18 mid-range shots and just four 3-pointers in the win.
Trailing 14-12, the Wildcats reeled off an 11-0 run in the first half to take control of the game. The Huskers hung around, but couldn’t get any closer than within three points. In the final minutes of the half, Nebraska had several chances.
Junior guard Jervay Green hit a 3-pointer to make it a 37-34 game and had a chance to make it closer the next trip down when he was fouled. Instead, he missed both free-throw attempts. After getting a stop on defense, Mack drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 0.5 seconds left in the half. He missed all three attempts and Nebraska went into the half trailing by three.
In the second half, junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. took over for Nebraska. Burke had five steals on the day, including one that led to a fastbreak dunk that put the Huskers up 47-41 in the second half.
Nebraska didn’t score again for five minutes. In that time, Northwestern senior guard Pat Spencer started to heat up. The college lacrosse athlete-turned-basketball starter scored 10 points in the second half to help the Wildcats climb back and take a 63-56 lead with 4:54 left.
Shortly after the final media timeout, Burke leaped from behind and erased a layup attempt that led to Cheatham’s second 3-pointer of the game. Seconds later, he had another steal and fastbreak dunk to make it a one-point game.
After a late layup from Northwestern freshman guard Boo Buie, Cheatham came through again with another 3-pointer to tie the game. After a traveling violation gave Nebraska the ball back, Mack converted on a layup to give the Huskers a 67-65 lead with 1:19 left.
After 13 straight losses, it appeared Nebraska was finally going to shake its demons and win on the first warm Sunday of 2020. Instead, Mack fouled Spencer on the ensuing possession and both of his free-throw attempts rolled in.
Nebraska’s final possession of regulation was a jumbled mess that led to a turnover with 25 seconds left, but Spencer’s shot at the buzzer fell short.
In overtime, Burke quickly picked up another steal and was fouled. A missed free throw with his team in the single bonus wasted the trip and Wildcat sophomore Miller Kopp twisted the knife with a 3-pointer, Northwestern’s first since the first half. Two consecutive turnovers ensued for the Huskers, with both leading to layups.
Despite the early hole, Nebraska had its chances to come back in overtime. Ouedraogo, who finished with 11 points and 19 rebounds, split a pair of free throws to pull the team within four. After another made runner by Buie, Burke buried a 3-pointer to make it 76-73 with 90 seconds left.
Northwestern once again countered with an easy layup, and Burke responded with another 3-pointer to pull Nebraska within two. On the next possession, Burke forced a steal and passed it ahead to Ouedraogo, who was fouled hard and had two free throw attempts to try and tie the game in the final minute.
Both clanged off of the back of the rim. Ouedraogo made just one of nine free throw attempts for the game.
“The free-throw monster or something came back and told us ‘you’re not making nothing,’” Cheatham said. “We just have to find a way to fix it over these next two games.”
With the calendar turned to March, a humiliating season is nearing its merciful end. The Huskers end the regular season with road games at Michigan on Thursday night and Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, and will play in the first round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament the following Wednesday.
One March ago, Nebraska started the month by using a miracle comeback victory over Iowa on Senior Day to spark a run to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, earning an NIT berth.
The end of the month saw Hoiberg’s introduction as the program’s next head coach, which was met with much fanfare and praise.
Now, Hoiberg’s final game in Pinnacle Bank Arena in year one ended with the fans once again leaving in mass quantities as his team fell in the one game it was favored to win since January.
A lot of unfathomable results have transpired for this team in 2020. Maybe none more shocking than the one which transpired on the doorstep of March, the month which Hoiberg is trying to get Nebraska fans to look forward to.