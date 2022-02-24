Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will return for the 2022-23 season with a restructured contract, Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced on Sports Nightly Thursday evening.
Hoiberg, who is 21-65 in two-plus years at Nebraska, faced public criticism in recent weeks for the team’s performance in his third season at the helm. Despite welcoming the most talented recruiting class of Hoiberg’s tenure, including the first five-star recruit in program history, the on-court product largely failed to differentiate from past Hoiberg-coached Nebraska teams.
Entering Friday’s game against No. 25 Iowa, Nebraska sits at 7-20 overall and 1-15 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is a combined 6-49 in conference play under Hoiberg and 0-2 in the Big Ten Tournament.
“Fred has presented a plan to me that I believe is in the best long-term interest of the Nebraska Athletic Department and our men’s basketball program,” Alberts said in a statement Thursday evening. “I believe in Fred and look forward to working with him as he executes his vision for the future of Nebraska men’s basketball.”
Additionally, Hoiberg’s contract has been restructured. His yearly salary was reduced to $3.25 million, his $500,000 stay bonus has been waived and his $18 million buyout has been reduced to $11 million, according to Alberts.
The Huskers’ 2022 recruiting class ranks No. 33 nationally, according to 24/7 Sports, and includes both four-star small forward Ramel Lloyd Jr. and three-star junior college transfer center Blaise Keita. The class will look to lead a Husker roster that should no-doubt experience a period of flux following the conclusion of the regular season.
“I appreciate the confidence that Trev Alberts and University leadership has shown in me,” Hoiberg said in the release. “Our results on the court have not been what anyone would have hoped, but I am more committed than ever to building a successful basketball program at Nebraska.”