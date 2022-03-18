Nebraska women’s basketball was dealt quite the test in the NCAA Tournament, holding the No. 8 seed in the Wichita region.
They clashed with an equally strong and aggressive squad in Gonzaga, which was coming into the tournament fresh off a West Coast Conference Championship.
With Friday’s 68-55 loss, Nebraska’s season comes to a close with a 24-9 record after returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.
The first round exit was reminiscent of other losses, with the early exit coming from hurdles Nebraska never could get over.
Here are four takeaways from Nebraska’s final game of the 2021-2022 season:
Gonzaga’s adjustments and a struggling offense
Early on in the game, the Huskers started off on a solid note, leading Gonzaga by as much as 5 points in the first quarter.
After finishing the first quarter with a tight 16-14 lead, the second quarter for Nebraska saw its fair share of problems. The Bulldogs quickly adjusted to the Huskers’ offensive attacks and slowed things down. Gonzaga kept Nebraska from attacking into the paint, and pressured them in nearly every shot it took.
While the Huskers have been capable of scoring outside the paint, the constant presence of the Bulldogs led to many shots not falling.
From this, the Bulldogs shot past the Huskers and spent a majority of the game with the lead, though never overwhelmed its opposition too much as an offense.
Nebraska held the Bulldogs under 70 points in the game, which is just a little over its scoring defensive average on the season, but Gonzaga’s adjustments led to the Huskers struggling on offense the rest of the game. This prevented Nebraska from unleashing its usual high power, fast-paced offense, a key factor in the team’s remarkable season.
After dropping 16 points in the first quarter, the Huskers’ points slowly dwindled through each quarter, leading to an eventual score of just 55, making it their second-lowest scoring game of the season.
It wasn’t just scoring, either. With control of the paint, the Bulldogs controlled the game on the board, outrebounding Nebraska 40-33.
While the Huskers tried to counter Gonzaga’s adjustments in the game, it became tougher and tougher to do so as time went on.
Foul trouble
A part of the reason for Nebraska’s trouble staying with the Bulldogs were due to its fouls. Although Gonzaga had more fouls than the Huskers, it was the players that had fouls that tightened Nebraska’s group.
Freshman center Alexis Markowski and sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, the engine of Nebraska’s offense, both finished the game with four fouls. Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne, the third-highest scorer for Nebraska, finished with three fouls. That meant the Huskers had three starters who were close to being sent off the court due to foul trouble.
This in turn led to Nebraska not being able to take as much risk offensively, as the team couldn’t afford to draw more fouls.
Even with junior guard Sam Haiby leading the Huskers in scoring with 20 points and not committing a single foul, it wasn’t enough to shake up Gonzaga’s grip on Nebraska.
The deep bench?
While fouls have been common for the Huskers all season long, they’ve usually been able to overcome them thanks to the amount of players the team has at its disposal. Not just that, but players from the bench have helped Nebraska out of tight situations in scoring. The most recent example being a win over No. 3 seed Michigan, where the bench contributed 21 of the team’s 76 points in the win.
But in the loss to Gonzaga, the bench didn’t seem to be very active, going only 2-of-9 from the field. This led to just six of the team’s 55 points, resulting in the Huskers’ starting five accounting for nearly 90 percent of the team’s scoring.
Not the end
Although this loss marked the end of the 2021-2022 Nebraska campaign, there’s still a few notable things to keep in mind.
To start, the 24-9 record ends as the best season for Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams, and makes it her second 20-win season since joining the program in 2016.
Along with that, the Huskers finished the season averaging 78.5 points per game, which keeps them in the top-15 nationally and puts them tied at No. 5 in program history. On the defensive side, Nebraska held opponents to an average of 64.2 points per game, and gave a point differential of 14.3 points.
To top it all off, nearly every player currently on the team could be returning for the Huskers next season, allowing for another chance to go on a run and to improve from the 2021-22 campaign.
With just under eight months before the next season begins, things are looking bright for the Nebraska women’s basketball program.