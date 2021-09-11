Nebraska football needed a win against Buffalo.
Though considered a better team, the Huskers would not coast by their foe from the start. Thankfully for Nebraska, it was able to emerge victorious by a comfortable margin, though.
Here’s four takeaways from Nebraska’s victory over the Buffalo Bulls:
The offensive line hurts Nebraska severely
Nebraska’s offense prior to Saturday’s game had one key problem which presented itself in a few different ways. For one, despite being a team ideologically oriented towards the run, the Huskers struggled mightily with its running backs’ production.
Even against Fordham, a rather comfortable win in the end, Nebraska’s best rusher on the day was sophomore running back Markese Stepp, who managed 101 yards on 18 attempts. While these numbers are not bad, they’re not at the standard necessary to carry an offense as theoretically interested in running the ball as Nebraska.
However, despite significant turnover in the running back group, it increasingly appears that the likes of Stepp, freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. and Co. may not be the problem. Instead, Saturday indicated the fault lies in an offensive line that is relatively incapable of effective run blocking.
Heading into the season, there was the almost implicit understanding that Nebraska’s offensive line had serious talent. Freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran and sophomore center Cameron Jurgens were both seen as physical dynamos, while the rest would fall into place.
That hasn’t quite happened, at least for the run game.
In pass protection, where less emphasis is placed on directing one’s mark and more on protecting the pocket, things are a little better. There are still serious concerns but the problematic edge of the offensive line manifests itself first in the run block.
Broadly, offensive lines are only as good as their weakest link. In this case, plenty of blame is laid at the feet of freshman guard Ethan Piper. That being said, lines are still units dependent on communication and chemistry, and that seems to be missing.
Though Nebraska ended the game with an impressive enough score, this was in spite of the pipeline , not because of it. And for the team to fire with more consistency, the offensive line will have to improve.
Adrian Martinez is saving this offense
If the offensive line was Nebraska’s bluntest edge, junior quarterback Adrian Martinez was its sharpest. This was none more apparent than around eight minutes into the second quarter.
Martinez took the snap from Jurgens and paced back a few steps. In front of him, his line is faced with a rather common feint. First, the left edge rusher showed a blitz in order to pull freshman right tackle Bryce Benhart towards him.
Two defensive lineman then attacked the right side of the offensive line, one the left. Piper was left guarding a decoy while a linebacker charged up the middle with a clear path to Martinez.
Martinez barely avoided the rushing linebacker, requiring his hand to keep both his balance and the play alive. The defensive coverage all dragged downfield, and the offensive line covering its few marks, Martinez charged downfield. A play that looked like a sure sack turned into one of Nebraska’s biggest of the season, as Martinez ended with a 71-yard run down to Buffalo’s four-yard line.
Martinez’s sheer brilliance running the ball in the game also does not overshadow his air attack. Despite not having reliable targets in junior wide receivers Omar Manning and Oliver Martin, Martinez managed two passing touchdowns on the night, both to senior wide receiver Samori Toure.
By the end of the night, Martinez had 112 yards rushing on only nine attempts and went 14-20 through the air, one of his finest performances as a Husker.
Nebraska’s defense is valuable
The Huskers’ defense was perhaps one of the less-maligned aspects of its game heading into the season, but it had yet to distinguish itself considerably on the year. It played well against Fordham, but Buffalo represented a more challenging test.
For as much as Nebraska’s offense had its moments, the consistency in stopping Buffalo’s run must be praised on the other end of the ball. By the end of the night, a player in senior running back Kevin Marks Jr. who averaged 5.5 yards a carry and managed two touchdowns against Wagner had only 85 yards on 21 attempts and no touchdowns.
As stated, a team commonly so replete with scoring was not able to find the endzone all game. Senior quarterback Kyle Vantrease, who only attempted 19 throws against Wagner, was forced to take 50 against Nebraska, and his efficiency suffered mightily for it. He only barely managed a completion rate over 50%.
The crowning moment came on the first play of the fourth quarter, when sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer caught a deflected Vantrease pass and charged it all the way down to the one yard line, further securing a game all but out of reach for the Bulls.
Nebraska’s defense has proven it can shut down interesting offensive setups, and such skill will be needed for the future.
What’s wrong with Connor Culp?
As a small aside, senior kicker Connor Culp has had a rough start to the year.
His missed extra points against Illinois were perhaps inconsequential, but from the 2020 Big Ten Kicker of the Year they were odd nevertheless. Kickers rely on consistency, and though Culp managed to hit all of his kicks against Fordham, he relapsed against Buffalo.
He missed all of his field goals Saturday, one from 32 yards out and the other 42. Then, in what was probably meant to boost his confidence, Culp was handed a simple kick from 34 yards out. He missed it.
What makes this broadly remarkable is that it constituted only his fourth and fifth missed field goal from 30-39 yards in his career, and his second missed field goal from 40-49.
Though it proved to be a non-issue against Buffalo, and didn’t swing the result against Illinois, the Huskers have to hope it’s mostly the result of a new season and not any deeper malaise.