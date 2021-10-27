The result of Nebraska men’s basketball’s first game in year three of head coach Fred Hoiberg’s tenure was never going to be in doubt.
Wednesday night’s central question was not if the Huskers could get past Peru State, Nebraska’s first exhibition opponent, but how resolute the victory would be, and which players would feature along the way.
Multiple Husker players did star in Nebraska’s 97-58 victory, an encouraging sign for a team widely believed to be the deepest and most talented squad Hoiberg has assembled during his brief stint in Lincoln.
As a result, there’s plenty to highlight from the first game action for Hoiberg’s team in the 2021 campaign. Here’s four takeaways from Nebraska’s first exhibition contest:
Props to Peru State
Wednesday night’s final score is a touch misleading, and perhaps a slight disservice to the Huskers’ National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics opponent from Peru, Nebraska.
In the first half, the Bobcats refused to back down from their Division I foe and even went punch-for-punch with Nebraska. Going 7-for-14 from the 3-point line in the opening 20 minutes certainly helped Peru State’s case, the mark being an appropriate combination of quality Bobcat ball movement and lackluster Husker perimeter defense.
Peru State junior forward Jibril Harris led the Bobcats’ first-half charge with 14 points on 4-of-4 shooting from behind the arc. Harris finished the contest shooting 5-for-5 from 3-point range.
Even more impressively, head coach Bob Ludwig’s squad kept the game within a 10-point margin for the entirety of the first half. Nebraska finally cracked the double-digit barrier at the 18:39 mark of the second half, and from there the talent gap between the two squads became increasingly apparent.
Nebraska was much better defensively in the second half, which escalated the contest towards blowout status, holding Peru State to 26.5% from the field. Still, Peru State deserves immense credit for the way it hung around in the first half, providing an excellent opening test for Hoiberg’s squad in the process.
“I give a lot of credit for Peru State coming in here and giving us a good test, especially in that first half I thought they came in with a great aggressiveness, they really tested us off the bounce,” Hoiberg said postgame. “I thought we got a little too aggressive at times defensively, a couple gambles which led to rotations, and obviously they took advantage and made their open shots.”
Nebraska’s newcomers impress
While Hoiberg’s third squad has the most returning production of any two previous Hoiberg-coached Nebraska teams, plenty of new faces should feature significantly in the Huskers’ rotation this season.
Senior guard and Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge Jr. stole the show on Wednesday night, endearing himself to the Pinnacle Bank Arena faithful with a delightful array of showstopping passes and elusive dribbles. He provided the spark necessary following a sluggish offensive start for Nebraska, firing two no-look passes to junior forward Derrick Walker in his first minute of action.
Verge led all scorers with 20 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range. He also had a game-high eight assists, as well as four rebounds and three steals.
Freshman guard and DePaul transfer Keon Edwards had a similarly impressive outing against Peru State. Edwards appeared early and often in the Husker rotation, totaling 18 minutes in the contest, and made the most of his opportunity. Edwards finished the night a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and 3-of-3 from behind the arc, one of three Huskers to finish at a 100% clip from 3-point range.
Freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach highlighted his unique skill set and tantalizing fit in Hoiberg’s pace-and-space scheme on Wednesday night, particularly in the second half. The four-star recruit not only highlighted his ball-handling and floor-spacing ability, but also displayed his deft touch and finesse inside the paint. He finished the contest with nine points, four rebounds and an assist in 14 minutes of action.
Sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga made 2-of-4 3-pointers on Wednesday, and perhaps received the loudest ovation of the evening when his long-range efforts found nylon.
Familiar faces lead late-game run
Peru State valiantly attempted to close the second-half gap back to single-digits, and a Harris 3-pointer cut Nebraska’s lead to 55-44 with 14:24 remaining.
However, the trio of Verge, Edwards and Breidenbach helped build Nebraska’s lead to a comfortable margin, leading a 23-7 run that pushed the Husker advantage to 78-51 with 7:02 remaining. In the final minutes of the Huskers’ blowout-sealing scoring run, Hoiberg opted to rotate deeper on his bench in order to see out the game’s final minutes.
For those final minutes, some familiar faces saw the floor for the first time.
Senior guard Kobe Webster, senior forward Trevor Lakes and freshman forward Eduardo Andre all contributed at varying levels of production for Nebraska last season. All three didn’t see action until the late stages of the contest, a further testament to the Huskers’ overall squad depth.
“It’s a great luxury to have, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate those guys,” Hoiberg said of his experienced late-rotation trio. “Those guys, they’re going to play a big role on our team, there’s no doubt about it. What exactly that is right now, I still don’t know.”
Andre had the best statistical performance of the three, posting 10 points on 4-of-4 from the field and overwhelming Peru State’s interior defense. Lakes knocked down both of his field goal attempts, two 3-pointers, finishing Wednesday night’s contest with six points. Webster had the quietest night of the group with two points on 1-of-4 shooting.
Still, the trio led a late-game Husker unit that closed the game on a 19-3 run over the final 5:41. Depth, and experienced depth at that, is a vital resource as the season progresses, and Nebraska appears to have that in droves.
Nebraska’s first five-star in action
The most important newcomer to debut on Wednesday night was freshman guard Bryce McGowens, the first five-star recruit in program history.
His much-anticipated debut certainly didn’t light the world on fire, but he did produce several jaw-dropping plays that showed just how dynamic he can be. His first basket of the evening came on an alley-oop from his brother, junior guard Trey McGowens.
Trey McGowens picked off a Peru State pass at the top of the Bobcats’ 3-point line, one of his three steals on the evening, and the ball fell to Bryce McGowens, who essentially ran a give-and-go with his older brother that concluded with a dunk. The connection was one of the cooler moments of the night and no-doubt a sign of what’s to come, especially as both look to be garnering significant minutes this season.
Bryce McGowens made just one of his seven other field goal attempts, though, concluding the night with four points on 2-of-8 shooting, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range. While his jump shot still needs time to develop, his second “wow” moment of the night came on a Verge-esque no-look dime to a cutting junior forward Lat Mayen, who finished at the rim with a dunk.
Overall Bryce McGowens’ performance on Wednesday night is a net positive, with the ultimate goal of exhibition play and the first few games of the regular season to acclimate the uber-talented freshman to the collegiate game. Should he realize his tantalizing potential while at Nebraska, the Huskers could be an extremely competitive team in the Big Ten.