Just like Nebraska baseball manager Will Bolt preached all year, the Huskers’ never-quit attitude was on display in a win-or-go-home battle with No. 1 Arkansas on Monday night.
A few key moments defined arguably the biggest game for the program in over 15 years. As was the case against Arkansas in the two other postseason meetings in the Fayetteville Regional, walks continually plagued a usually consistent Husker pitching staff.
“Unfortunately a couple innings have gotten away from us this weekend, and that was the difference in two losses,” Bolt said postgame. “The walks and the wild pitches and the swing there at the end.”
The eighth inning proved to be the game’s pendulum, a collage of brief moments where Arkansas turned a 2-2 game into a 6-2 Razorback lead. After a wild throw from junior pitcher Jake Bunz put the home team up 3-2, Arkansas junior infielder Charlie Welch smashed a three-run home run into the “Hog Pen” in left field to go up 6-2.
Arkansas junior outfielder Christian Franklin energized the eight-inning rally with a two-out walk, a surprise given he had been largely held in check by Husker pitching up to that point. Although hitless through eight innings, a 10-pitch walk flipped momentum to the Razorback dugout and injected life into the crowd.
Nebraska eventually walked the bases loaded in the eighth frame, before the aforementioned wild pitch and, finally, a three-run blast put Arkansas in front for good.
“Franklin had a really good at bat, and just kept battling and fighting off close pitches to stay alive,” Bolt said. “It was the difference and it was the tide turner.”
Nebraska started off hot early with runs in consecutive innings off a home run from senior catcher Luke Roskam and an RBI groundout from senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark. Arkansas manager Dave Van Horn responded by pulling freshman pitcher Jaxon Wiggins for senior pitcher Kevin Kopps.
Although he had already thrown over 90 pitches on the weekend prior to the game, Kopps was lights out. He allowed only three hits over his seven innings of relief and struck out eight Husker hitters.
“I’ve never seen anything like it, as long as I’ve been in college baseball to see a guy like that,” Bolt said. “There’s a reason he’s a national pitcher of the year, and he was incredible today.”
Arkansas kept scratching its way back into the contest on just the second home run of the season from senior infielder Casey Opitz. He narrowed the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning and got a sluggish Arkansas offense going.
The home run came off junior pitcher Cade Povich, who started his second game of the regional after a short outing Friday night. Without declaring a starter Sunday night, Bolt decided to throw one of the Huskers’ better arms this season.
“I thought I might come back to one of these games after my short outing on Friday night,” Povich said postgame. “Coach Bolt came up to me last night after the game and asked if I wanted the ball and I said absolutely.”
On just two days' rest, the Bellevue West graduate was exceptional against one of the nation’s top offenses. He gave Nebraska four strong innings, while giving up a run to start the fourth in his biggest start to date.
Povich guided the Huskers through an unusual conference-only schedule, and is eligible to return next season, although he has yet to make a decision one way or the other. One thing is for certain, according to the pitcher, this is a team he will definitely never forget.
“It’s a brotherhood and I know it’s going to hurt for a little bit because this team is so special,” Poivch said. “We were counted out by pretty much everybody, and it’s been such an honor to play with all of these guys.”
As Arkansas now moves on to a Super Regional date with North Carolina State, the Huskers are eliminated after a spectacular 34-14 season. However, what remains the biggest takeaway from the year according to Bolt is the national exposure Nebraska received throughout the postseason.
“I think this is certainly a stepping stone for us, getting to the regional finals and having a shot to take down the number one team,” Bolt said. “The needle is definitely pointing up for Husker baseball.”
Many eyes, both local and national, have been pointed in Nebraska’s direction after the Huskers were not picked in the top six of the conference to start the year. With younger players like freshman infielder Max Anderson and freshman infielder Brice Matthews gaining vital postseason experience, this could be the beginning of Nebraska baseball’s ascent.