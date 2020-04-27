After a quiet first two days of the NFL Draft for Nebraska football, day three brought more action. Two Huskers, defensive linemen Khalil Davis and Carlos Davis, were drafted in the last two rounds, while two more, defensive lineman Darrion Daniels and defensive back Lamar Jackson, were signed as undrafted free agents.
Khalil Davis was the first to be drafted. He was selected in the sixth round with the 194th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is now one of three ex-Huskers on the Buccaneers, joining defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and linebacker Lavonte David.
Davis finished his Husker career with 106 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 47 games.
Carlos Davis was drafted in the seventh round with the 232nd overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Davis finished his Husker career with 125 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 48 games. Carlos and Khalil are among 11 sets of brothers to play at Nebraska and then be drafted to the NFL.
After the draft concluded, Jackson was signed by the New York Jets. Jackson will get a chance to play with former Husker wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, offensive lineman Alex Lewis and kicker Brett Maher. Jackson was the 2019 Nebraska Defensive MVP and the winner of the 2019 Guy Chamberlin Trophy.
Jackson finished his Husker career with 123 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles through 49 games. Jackson also finished with 22 pass breakups and was ranked in the top 15 nationally in passes defended (15) and breakups (12) for the 2019 season.
Daniels was the final Husker to be picked up, getting signed by the San Francisco 49ers. Daniels was a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State and played for the Huskers for the 2019 season. Daniels was a team captain and was selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention. Daniels finished the season with 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception in 11 games.