Update: As of 8:06 p.m. on June 23, the Lincoln Police Department reports that a Maurice Washington who had been reported missing was found. He was located unharmed in Lincoln.
Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington was reported missing to the Lincoln Police Department on June 19, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
The Nebraska State Patrol has not released any information regarding the last time Washington was seen, according to KETV. LPD declined to comment on the investigation other than to say that it is active, the World-Herald said.
Washington’s social media accounts on both Instagram and Twitter have been deactivated, and the World-Herald reported that a call made to his cell phone on Tuesday went straight to voicemail.
His freshman year, Washington had 455 rushing yards, 221 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Husker Football team. During his sophomore season, however, Washington met with a rough patch, and was suspended twice during two games for violating team rules.
Additionally, in 2018, an investigation into Washington began in the courts of California after he was accused of distributing a sexually explicit video of his then-underaged girlfriend. Washington did not contest the misdemeanor charge, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a two year probation period.
Washington was dismissed from the football program in January of 2020, and has not been a part of the team since October of 2019.