Former Iowa offensive lineman Ezra Miller officially transferred to Nebraska Wednesday afternoon.
Miller entered the transfer portal in May and announced his transfer to Nebraska on Twitter. Though he spent his freshman year at Iowa, he didn’t play. Miller entered the transfer portal due to personal reasons.
GBR!!! 🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/z6lTqPYh0x— Ezra Miller (@EzraMiller75) June 24, 2020
Miller is one of nearly 30 linemen on Nebraska’s roster. Throughout the 2019 season, the Huskers had multiple changes to the offensive line due to injuries and using different combinations of linemen.
Miller was a four-star prospect and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Iowa in 2019.