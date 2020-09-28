Two years ago, Maddie Simon and Hannah Whitish were preparing for their final season together as teammates. Now, the two are preparing for their first seasons as professional athletes, but on opposite sides.
Over the span of a week, Simon and Whitish both signed contracts to the Bundesliga, a professional women’s basketball league in Germany.
“For Maddie and Hannah to have an opportunity to extend their basketball careers, continue doing what they love and to do it professionally, just makes me happy and excited for them,” Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams said. “I've always told our players that the window of opportunity to play the game you love is only open for so long, so I’m glad they signed.”
Simon was the first to join the league, with the Avides Hurricanes announcing on Aug. 31 that she had signed with the team. Simon graduated from Nebraska in 2019 as a four-year letterwinner and a three-time academic All-Big Ten selection. She finished her college career with a total of 709 points, 336 rebounds and 133 assists in 108 games and 48 starts.
Williams raved about Simon’s leadership -- a trait that served her well in her college career. That is a trait Simon will look to build on in Germany.
“Maddie’s leadership, I would say, was 90% off the court,” Williams said. “As a Lincoln native, she just really embraced what being a Husker was about. If she was getting ready to head to the gym, she would call two or three of her teammates to bring with her just to make sure that other people on the team were also getting better and not just herself.”
Shortly after graduating, Simon joined the University of Memphis women’s basketball team as graduate assistant coach, while also pursuing a master’s degree in sport commerce. In her only season as a coach, Simon helped the Tigers finish their season with a 14-17 record and a second round exit in the American Athletic Conference tournament.
As the fall semester began, Simon’s agent, Jeanne McNulty-King, revealed to Simon that she had been offered a spot on Avides.
“I’m excited for the opportunity and can’t wait to compete again, experience a new culture and see the world,” Simon said. “No matter what country I play in, I think the game will be fast, the players will be extremely skilled, and physical.”
The Hurricanes are coming off a solid season with a 10-6 record, but they did lose their star forward Kama Griffitts, who played at Arizona in college. Griffitts decided to leave the team after two seasons and returned home. McNulty-King was also Griffitts agent, which is one of the main reasons why Simon was drawn toward the Hurricanes.
“After speaking to Jeanne and the head coach of Avides, I felt confident that this team would be a great fit for me,” Simon said. “I see myself fitting in well with the team’s style of play and I liked the coach’s vision for me in their system.”
Of course, Simon knew the difficult challenge she had leaving her position at Memphis, but she believes she has the ability to make an immediate impact for her new team.
“It was really exciting that Maddie had an incredible opportunity with that staff over at Memphis,” Williams said. “Getting her foot in the door in the coaching realm and pursuing her master's degree as a graduate assistant coach is a big step. But, I think she just recognized how much she missed playing. Playing professionally is an opportunity that she knew she had to take.”
It wasn’t long before another Husker joined Simon in the Bundesliga, as Whitish announced on Sept. 7 that she had officially signed to the Rhein-Main Baskets.
Whereas Simon had graduated from Nebraska with a completed four-year run in basketball, Whitish was one of four seniors whose final year was cut short due to the coronavirus. After a first-round exit in the Big Ten tournament, the Huskers were waiting to see if they qualified for the NIT before hearing the news that the postseason was canceled.
Whitish finished her Husker career No. 19 in Nebraska history in total points with 1,228 points. She also finished No. 6 in assists with 470 and is the first Husker in history to reach combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 400 assists and 200 three-pointers.
“Hannah was a gym rat kid, growing up in a small town in Wisconsin just always in the gym and being a leader on the court,” Williams said. “She was the kind of player that you just knew had played a ton of minutes in our program, somebody that our team really looked to on the court for a calming presence and that leadership piece on the basketball floor.”
Months after the abrupt ending to the season, Whitish seized an opportunity to continue her basketball career as she signed to Rhein-Main, which finished its season last year with a record of 9-10.
“It was a very emotional way to end a senior campaign,” Williams said. “Having it be cut short just stings and it can’t really go away. So for Hannah to be able to have an opportunity to get back at it and get back on the court and competitive environment is just amazing. I know she's just thrilled for that opportunity.”
With both Simon and Whitish now a part of the league, it’s unpredictable how long their respective tenures will be. Williams' biggest piece of advice for the two is to soak up every single moment of the experience.
“Unlike college, these games aren’t numbered and it’s unpredictable to when your career will be over,” Williams said. “So lace it up, practice and play with the fullest passion and joy that basketball brings and embrace the experience.”
The season begins on Oct. 25, but due to the limitations with COVID, both Simon and Whitish will only be playing within their respective divisions. But when the day comes for the two to clash, Williams expects them to give it their all until the final buzzer.
“When they face each other they’ll compete as hard as they can for their teams,” Williams said. “But as soon as it's over, I would fully expect them to embrace each other and wish each other well. That’s the kind of development that comes from Nebraska. You're able to play in a competitive environment but build a relationship that's really special.”