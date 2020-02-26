Former Husker football players Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone appeared in court on Wednesday for their preliminary hearings regarding an alleged first-degree sexual assault. Both players were present in the courtroom.
Hunt’s hearing took place first. It began with the prosecutors questioning the investigating officer, Lincoln Police Sgt. David Lopez, as a witness to the incident that took place Aug. 25 last year.
Lopez recounted the victim’s initial statements at Bryan Medical Center in detail. He told prosecutors the victim communicated with Hunt via Snapchat and met him at his place of residence. Upon arrival, she went to Hunt’s bedroom. She told the investigating officer that while in the bedroom she heard a conversation between Hunt and an unknown person.
According to Lopez, the victim said once Hunt returned to the bedroom, he coerced her into oral sex. Hunt proceeded to initiate intercourse, and the victim stopped the encounter and instructed Hunt to get a condom. Hunt then left the bedroom to retrieve a condom.
Lopez recalled that the victim remembers someone opened the door and peeked inside the bedroom, making eye contact with her during the encounter during the encounter. Once the person locked eyes, they quickly shut the door. According to the victim, Hunt attempted to obstruct her view of the roommate, who she later identified as LeGrone.
While her view was restricted, the victim alleged that LeGrone entered the room and had sex with her without her consent. The victim did not physically or verbally resist because she was uncomfortable, but she told Lopez she recognized right away that she had been assaulted and said she did not consent to having sex with either person.
After the encounter, she texted several friends to find a way to leave without causing suspicion. She proceeded to Bryan Medical Center shortly after. Lopez arrived at the hospital at 1 a.m.
Initially, both Hunt and LeGrone told the officer that LeGrone had no contact with the victim, but LeGrone later admitted to the officer that the initial report he gave was false and that the victim consented to having sex with him.
Following the prosecutor, Hunt’s lawyer Carlos Monzon also questioned the witness in his client’s defense. The defense questioned the witness about what he observed in Hunt’s bedroom, and Lopez said he did not recall the blankets allegedly used to block the victim’s vision.
According to the defense, the victim was invited over via Snapchat and when she asked what Hunt’s intentions were, he responded that he wanted to have sex. The defense then claimed that the victim responded with “We’re only going to do that if I feel like it.”
The investigator failed to corroborate these interactions, as Snapchat messages disappear after being opened. Later in the evening, Hunt allegedly texted the victim and told her not to come over, to which she said she was already there. That was when she entered the apartment.
The defense claimed Hunt asked for oral sex, the victim said no, and that he pulled his pants up but the victim pulled him back into the room and performed oral sex. The victim stated she was coerced, but the defense argued against that statement.
Monzon’s main argument was the victim knew Hunt’s intention to have sex, went to his apartment and did not resist Hunt’s advances.
“She did not give him any reasonable indication that he could not go forward,” Monzon said.
Additionally, Monzon argued when Hunt left the room, the victim did not take the chance to call the police or seek help.
“She did not voice her objection, she did not physically try to avoid penetration, she did not try to leave, she did not try to scream and during the time Hunt left the room she had her phone, she could have texted her friends or called the police but instead she went on with it,” Monzon said.
The defense also claimed the victim did not indicate to LeGrone she did not consent to his advances.
The hearing went over the expected time and Judge Joseph Dalton stated both hearings will be revisited in March. Two more witnesses are set to take the stand for the rest of Hunt’s hearing on March 13, while LeGrone’s hearing is set for March 11.