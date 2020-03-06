Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has been sentenced to 30 days in jail with two years of probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor in a California court case.
Washington was charged for misdemeanor revenge porn after spreading a 10-second sexually explicit video of a girl who was underage at the time. Washington was taken into custody Thursday, March 5 and his release date is scheduled to be March 20.
Investigation began in mid-2018 but it wasn’t until February 2019 that Washington was charged. Washington didn’t play in the team’s spring game and only played in seven games for the 2019 season. Washington rushed for 298 yards and had 162 receiving yards, along with three touchdowns.
Washington was removed from the team in October 2019 and was later dismissed by the program in January.