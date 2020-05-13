Former Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral is headed to Rutgers as a graduate transfer, he announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
I am all in! Can’t wait to join the F.A.M.I.L.Y. and get to work! @Coach__Gleeson @GregSchiano #CHOP🪓 pic.twitter.com/UWkZfwIQNc— ⚡Noah Vedral⚡ (@Noah11_V) May 13, 2020
Vedral followed Husker head coach Scott Frost from UCF to Nebraska in 2018. In his first year with the Huskers, he appeared in one game, throwing for 29 yards and an interception while adding 13 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
In 2019, Vedral played in five games due to an injury to starting quarterback Adrian Martinez. Over those five games, Vedral completed 34 of 52 passes for 418 yards and no touchdowns, but rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns.
His most notable moment came in a 13-10 win over Northwestern after Martinez was injured in the third quarter. Vedral threw for just 41 yards, but set up the game-winning field goal with a 32-yard pass to then-freshman wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
Vedral entered the transfer portal just over two weeks ago. He has two years of eligibility remaining.