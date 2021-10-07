Establish the run.
The phrase is a common mantra among all levels of football and none as apparent in the Big Ten. 10 of the 14 teams in the Big Ten so far this season have run the ball on at least 50% of all plays.
Efficiency of those runs is a different story but the evidence is too overwhelming to ignore, the ground game remains king in the Big Ten. It shouldn’t come as any surprise that when Nebraska hosts No. 9 Michigan on Saturday, the focus for Nebraska head coach Scott Frost’s offense lies in the rushing attack for both the Huskers and Wolverines.
"We need to do everything well," Frost said at Thursday’s press conference. "The run game is probably the key to this game. They want to run it, we want to run it, they want to stop it, we want to stop it.”
The Wolverines have run the ball on just over 70% of their plays this season, the highest in the Big Ten, while Nebraska comes third in the Big Ten with just above 57% of its offensive plays culminating in a rushing attempt.
In order for the Huskers’ ground game to work effectively on Saturday night, it will be a team effort that starts with its offensive line. Nebraska had attempted minor changes before last Saturday’s game against Northwestern, but last weekend’s game saw sweeping changes across the unit.
Only sophomore offensive lineman Cam Jurgens and junior offensive lineman Matt Sichterman remained in their original spots, at center and right guard respectively.
“Cam’s the steady force, he’s a leader up there,” Frost said. “I love his attitude and his personality... He’s aggressive, he’s what we ask guys to do and he’s the one making the calls so that makes it easier on anyone else playing with him.”
Those two remained at their spots while freshman offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, once stationed at left tackle, shifted to right tackle against Northwestern. Corcoran’s new spot on the line saw a significantly better performance, giving up just one quarterback hurry and not being penalized.
Corcoran wasn’t the headline swap from last week, though, instead being freshman offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka. Prochazka, a true freshman, notched his first career start at left tackle, defending junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s blindside. Prochazka gave up just two quarterback hurries and was a solid performer against Northwestern.
Frost did not hint at any more plans to change the offensive line on Thursday, perhaps encouraged by the unit’s performance last week. Prochazka will likely be the starting left tackle while sophomore offensive lineman Nouredin Nouli will get his second start as a Husker at left guard.
The challenge for Prochazka is through Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson, regarded as a 2022 NFL Draft first round pick, has wreaked havoc on opposing offensive lines throughout his 2021 campaign.
Although Prochazka has the physical attributes of an experienced offensive lineman, he may not have enough live game reps to handle someone like Hutchinson. The impact of Hutchinson can not be understated, he had no sacks against Wisconsin and just half a tackle for loss yet was named Pro Football Focus’s Defensive Player of the Week thanks to his efforts in generating pressure on Wisconsin’s quarterbacks.
The rest of Michigan’s defense totaled six sacks and seven tackles for loss. Other Wolverine defenders are cleaning up after Hutchinson, putting the challenge on the Husker offensive line to contain a strong front seven.
The ground game isn’t only going to rely on the pipeline on Saturday, of course. The other half will come from Nebraska’s running backs. Martinez is one of the Big Ten’s premier rushing threats already but a running back to go along with Martinez’s legs can prove dangerously advantageous.
As seen in the Northwestern game, when Nebraska’s running backs got going early on the entire offensive playbook opened up. The issue for the Huskers has been finding a reliable set of running backs for each game, however.
“It’s always up in the air,” Frost said. “I’m sure multiple guys will play again...Hopefully we can start building some consistency.”
Against Northwestern, freshman running backs Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant took the majority of carries. Johnson should be expected in the rotation come Saturday as he has taken primary ball carrying duties since freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr.’s injury against Oklahoma.
Johnson is only 5-foot-10 and stands at 185 pounds, a running back that traditionally can’t be leaned on for 20 or more carries a game. Yant filled in the bruiser role against Northwestern, getting 127 yards on 13 carries.
That doesn’t make Yant the likely second running back because the running backs situation seems to remain fluid for Frost. Sophomore running back Markese Stepp, who had Nebraska’s only 100-yard rushing game for running back before Northwestern, has taken just 15 carries since that performance against Fordham.
That differs significantly from Michigan’s running back situation, which already has its two running backs for Saturday. Sophomore running back Blake Corum and senior running back Hassan Haskins have combined for 164 carries and 890 yards so far this season.
Nebraska’s defense handled Michigan State junior running back Kenneth Walker III, holding him to 61 yards. The Wolverines’ backs are a different scenario as Corum and Haskins are both equally used, presenting another challenge for the Blackshirts.
That’s not to mention that three of five starters on the Wolverine offensive line are seniors and none being freshman. This is one of the more experienced offensive lines Nebraska has played but Nebraska’s veteran-laden defense, led by senior linebacker JoJo Domann, has proven it can go up against units of that caliber.
“I’m happy for JoJo. Anytime he has success, I’m really happy for him,” Frost said. “He’s a good player for us and has better players around him now than he had before. When plays are there to be made, he makes them.”
If there is one thing this game won’t be lacking, it’s physicality. In recent seasons, both Nebraska and Michigan have come under fire for not being physical enough to handle the Big Ten.
The Wolverines dispatched Wisconsin easily last Saturday, a seemingly near-impossible task for them in the previous two seasons, with the Badgers dominating the line of scrimmage in previous matchups.
Nebraska’s run defense, meanwhile, is finally up to par with the rest of its Big Ten peers. Exactly what level the Huskers’ run defense is at on Saturday night could lead to Frost’s first signature win as Nebraska’s head coach.