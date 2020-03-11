A Husker football recruiting event set for Saturday has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
A Husker football spokesperson told the Journal Star Wednesday evening that the junior day event will be canceled. There was no confirmation the event wouldn’t be rescheduled for the future.
"At this point, we are just trying to make timely and appropriate decisions, and it seemed appropriate that we should at least postpone our junior day for now," the spokesperson told the Journal Star.